Delete These Android Apps! Malware Puts Over 10 Million Users At Risk

Malware strikes again!

malware found in Android - Android malware 2022
The Google Play Store brings vast collections of apps on Android. There are millions of apps on the Play Store which are used by billions of Android users in the world. Although Google has imposed stricter rules and checks on apps over the years, Android malware apps sometimes get away from Google’s watch, and it’s becoming increasingly difficult to recognize them each year.

A recent report from Dr. Web’s antivirus team suggests that apps filled with adware and malware were found. What’s more baffling is that some apps have been installed over 10 million times. If you have any of these apps installed on your device, consider removing them as soon as possible.

Malware in Android: Millions of devices affected

  • Photo Editor: Beauty Filter 
  • Photo Editor: Retouch & Cutout 
  • Photo Editor: Art Filters 
  • Photo Editor – Design Maker 
  • Photo Editor & Background Eraser 
  • Photo & Exif Editor 
  • Photo Editor – Filters Effects 
  • Photo Filters & Effects 
  • Photo Editor : Blur Image 
  • Photo Editor : Cut, Paste
  • Emoji Keyboard: Stickers & GIF
  • Neon Theme Keyboard 
  • Neon Theme – Android Keyboard 
  • Cache Cleaner
  • FastCleaner: Cashe Cleaner
  • Call Skins – Caller Themes
  • Funny Caller 
  • CallMe Phone Themes
  • InCall: Contact Background 
  • MyCall – Call Personalization 
  • Caller Theme
  • Caller Theme 
  • Funny Wallpapers – Live Screen 
  • 4K Wallpapers Auto Changer
  • NewScrean: 4D Wallpapers
  • Stock Wallpapers & Backgrounds 
  • Notes – reminders and lists 
  • YouToon – AI Cartoon Effect

According to BleepingComputer, after installation, the apps ask for permission to display overlay windows to exclude themselves from the battery optimizations list so that they could always run in the background.

Malware apps asking background permissions
What’s even fascinating is that the apps change their icons to something pre-installed on most Android phones, such as “SIM Toolkit,” to fool the users.

icon disguise
Android Malware: What can you do to stay safe?

Most people will install Anti-viruses on Android, but that doesn’t help solve the issue. All you can do to protect your data and phone is refrain from installing apps that look sketchy.

Before going ahead and installing apps, read what the reviews are saying. Do not download any suspicious apps, always keep an eye on the permissions you grant to an app, and don’t blindly click on “Allow” all the time.

An example would be if you’ve installed a messaging app, it would only need access to your messages and storage, not your sensors, cameras, etc.

What are your thoughts about Android malware in 2022? How do you think Google could combat it? Let us know in the comments section below.

Abubakar Mohammed

Abubakar Mohammed

Abubakar is a passionate tech writer whose love for tech started in 2011 when he got a Dell Inspiron 5100. When he's not covering Linux and open-source, you'll find him binge-watching anime or Tech content on YouTube.

