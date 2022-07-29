Delete These Android Apps! Malware Puts Over 10 Million Users At Risk

The Google Play Store brings vast collections of apps on Android. There are millions of apps on the Play Store which are used by billions of Android users in the world. Although Google has imposed stricter rules and checks on apps over the years, Android malware apps sometimes get away from Google’s watch, and it’s becoming increasingly difficult to recognize them each year.

A recent report from Dr. Web’s antivirus team suggests that apps filled with adware and malware were found. What’s more baffling is that some apps have been installed over 10 million times. If you have any of these apps installed on your device, consider removing them as soon as possible.

Malware in Android: Millions of devices affected

Photo Editor: Beauty Filter

Photo Editor: Retouch & Cutout

Photo Editor: Art Filters

Photo Editor – Design Maker

Photo Editor & Background Eraser

Photo & Exif Editor

Photo Editor – Filters Effects

Photo Filters & Effects

Photo Editor : Blur Image

Photo Editor : Cut, Paste

Emoji Keyboard: Stickers & GIF

Neon Theme Keyboard

Neon Theme – Android Keyboard

Cache Cleaner

FastCleaner: Cashe Cleaner

Call Skins – Caller Themes

Funny Caller

CallMe Phone Themes

InCall: Contact Background

MyCall – Call Personalization

Caller Theme

Caller Theme

Funny Wallpapers – Live Screen

4K Wallpapers Auto Changer

NewScrean: 4D Wallpapers

Stock Wallpapers & Backgrounds

Notes – reminders and lists

YouToon – AI Cartoon Effect

According to BleepingComputer, after installation, the apps ask for permission to display overlay windows to exclude themselves from the battery optimizations list so that they could always run in the background.

Dr. Web

What’s even fascinating is that the apps change their icons to something pre-installed on most Android phones, such as “SIM Toolkit,” to fool the users.

Dr. Web

Android Malware: What can you do to stay safe?

Most people will install Anti-viruses on Android, but that doesn’t help solve the issue. All you can do to protect your data and phone is refrain from installing apps that look sketchy.

Before going ahead and installing apps, read what the reviews are saying. Do not download any suspicious apps, always keep an eye on the permissions you grant to an app, and don’t blindly click on “Allow” all the time.

An example would be if you’ve installed a messaging app, it would only need access to your messages and storage, not your sensors, cameras, etc.

What are your thoughts about Android malware in 2022? How do you think Google could combat it? Let us know in the comments section below.