Make This Infamous Batman Suit Yours for $40,000

George Clooney’s infamous Batman suit from Batman & Robin is finally up for auction. Released in 1997, Schumacher’s Batman & Robin was the first film in the series made without Burton’s involvement. George Clooney was recast as the lead in the film. Donning a Batsuit with prominent plastic nipples, Clooney teams up with Chris O’Donnell’s Robin to stop Mr. Freeze and Poison Ivy from taking over the world.

Batman & Robin also featured the first live-action appearance of Batgirl, played by Clueless‘ Alicia Silverstone. The film disappointed at the box office and was panned by critics. It was then frequently ranked among the worst films ever made. Meanwhile, the nipples sculpted onto Clooney’s Batsuit are one of the most memorable and reviled choices in the film.

Clooney’s infamous nipple suit is up for auction

Image: Warner Bros

Now, 25 years after the release of Batman & Robin, Clooney’s infamous nipple suit is up for auction, with an opening bid of $40,000. According to Variety, the auction will be part of Heritage’s Hollywood & Entertainment Signature Auction. Batman suit auction is set to take place later this month on July 22-23.

The announcement also came with a full description of the item painting a detailed picture of the piece:

Constructed of cast foam latex, vinyl, resin components, leather, and other mixed media elements all expertly painted, finished and assembled on a life-size pose-able mannequin with a hyper-realistic George Clooney head with prosthetic grade false eyes. Costume pieces include hero signature cowl, full length superhero cape with 2-cape clips, muscle tunic with signature ‘Batman’ icon on the chest, muscled tights, peaked and finned gauntlet gloves, and knee-high character boots.

Clooney’s nipple suit isn’t the only well-known Batman prop that will be auctioned off later this month. The iconic purple Joker suit worn by Jack Nicholson in Tim Burton’s original Batman will also be for sale, with an opening bid of $65,000. The Riddler’s walking cane worn by Jim Carrey in Batman Forever will also be up for auction, with a starting bid of $8,000.

Despite not being the most expensive item up for auction, Clooney’s Batsuit is likely to be the most sought-after prop prospectors will try to obtain due to its infamous place in film history.