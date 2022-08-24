When Is “Maharani” Season 2 Releasing On SonyLIV?

The state of Bihar in India has always been a ruthless battlefield full of politicians going through extreme routes to win some seats. Huma Qureshi starrer Maharani highlighted that in the opening season of the show back in 2019. Since then, fans have been aching to hear some news about Maharani season 2.

Well, if you are among them, then we have a piece of good news waiting for you. The second season of Maharani is closer than ever, and fans have huge expectations from the show. In season 1, we saw the rise of Rani Bharti.

She was given the tough job of handling the responsibilities of Bihar Chief Minister while her husbands is bed-ridden. Throughout the first 10 episodes, Rani went from being an unqualified CM to have strong hold in Bihar.

Image credit: SonyLIV

The first season of the series was released exclusively on SonyLIV. With that said, season 2 of the show will also be available to watch online on SonyLIV. It will be released online on August 25, 2022. The expected release time of the series is at 12:00 AM Indian Standard Time (IST).

If you are someone who wants to give it a try at watching the series from outside of India, then you’ll need the help of a VPN. In case, you are taking this approach, then here’s the release time schedule of SonyLIV to make things a bit easier for you.

Can I watch ‘Maharani’ season 2 for free on SonyLIV?

Unfortunately, the OTT platform doesn’t have a free trial applicable for new users. Which means you can simply not watch the entire show for free on SonyLIV. However, what you can do is watch the first episode of the show for free.

By doing so, you can make a calculated decision about whether to purchase a subscription to SonyLIV or not.

How many episodes will there be in ‘Maharani’ season 2?

As of now, there is no word about the official episode count of the series. But we can make a calculated guess by taking a look at the episode count of the inaugural season. Since the first season had 10 episodes, we can expect the second season to feature the same number of episodes.

Have you watched season 1 of Maharani? If yes, then what are your expectations from the second season of the series? Let us know your views in the comment section below.