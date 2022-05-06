Made In Abyss Season 2 New Trailer Released

“Made In Abyss” is a beloved adventure anime that aired back in 2017. When it aired, it blew everyone away with its cute art style that hides a horrifying and intriguing storyline. While we saw a few compilation films and a sequel film in between, fans still yearned for ‘Made In Abyss’ Season 2.

That wish was granted last year when in May 2021, the new season was announced. Moreover, now we also have a new trailer that shows off some scenes and teases the opening too. So without further ado, let’s see what the new clips are all about.

‘Made In Abyss’ Season 2 Trailer

The short promo shows our usual trio of characters along with some new faces as well. Around midway through the trailer, you can also hear the opening, which is “Katachi” by Riko Azuna. Moreover, at the end of it, we see that the ending will be done by MYTH&ROID and is called “Endless Embrace.”

What is ‘Made In Abyss’ about?

Image Credit: Kadokawa

The anime is set in the town of Ort, where a mysterious hole known as the Abyss exists. While it is filled with riches and artifacts, going deeper in it causes the “Curse of the Abyss,” which triggers when you ascend back up. So the cave raiders that dare the Abyss are highly regarded. Moreover, some of them also get the title of legendary White Whistles.

Our story starts with Riko, the daughter of one of these White Whistles. She decides to go down the Abyss looking for her long-lost mother. Accompanied by her robot companion Reg, she traverses the seemingly endless Abyss that is just as terrifying as it is large.

The title of the new season is Made in Abyss: Retsujitsu no Ōgonkyō or Made in Abyss: The Golden City of the Scorching Sun. It is set to premiere in July 2022. Until then, you can watch the first season of the anime available on Netflix right now.