“Made In Abyss” Season 2 Episode 6 Release Time

While fans eagerly await what’s next in Riko’s journey into the Abyss, here’s what we know about the release date and time of Made In Abyss Season 2 Episode 6.

Made In Abyss is halfway through its second season, and the story has become much more enjoyable. Furthermore, the previous episode ended on a major cliffhanger as Riko was left to decide the price for Nanachi’s and Mitty’s freedom. Meanwhile, before we get to the recap part, let’s take a look at what time will Made In Abyss Season 2 Episode 6 be released online.

Made In Abyss Season 2 Episode 6 will be released online on Wednesday, August 10th. As for the release time, the episode will come out at different timings as per different time zones; to know when you can watch episode 6 online, have a look below.

Pacific Time: 6:30 AM PDT

Central Time: 8:30 AM CST

Eastern Time: 9:30 AM EST

British Time: 2:30 PM BST

European Time: 3:30 PM CEST

3:30 PM CEST India Time: 7:00 PM IST

In addition, fans can watch the latest episodes of Made In Abyss online on HiDive. A subscription to HiDive is essential to watch the latest episodes as the anime is currently only available on HiDive. Meanwhile, HiDive also offers a free trial to new users; you might want to check that out.

Recap from the last episode of ‘Made In Abyss’

In episode 5 of Made In Abyss season 2, we saw Riko searching for Nanachi and Rag. While searching for the two, Riko finds Vueko instead. As she’s running out of options to look, she asks for Vueko’s help and frees her from her imprisonment. Afterward, Vueko takes her to Belaf, where things turn a bit interesting.

Upon talking to Belaf, Riko discovers that Nanachi has traded his freedom for Mitty’s life. Upon hearing the entire story about how Belaf got Mitty, Riko asks Belaf about the price of their freedom, to which the creature replies, either her eyes and legs or half of her internal organs. And this is where the episode concludes, leaving fans wondering what Riko will decide, which we will get to know in Made In Abyss Season 2 Episode 6.