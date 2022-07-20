Made In Abyss Season 2 Episode 3 Release Time | Where To Watch

Season 2 of Made in Abyss is progressing with Riko and Reg’s adventurous journey through the abyss and is already establishing a solid narrative through the introduction of new characters like Vueko and the three Sages of Ganja. Meanwhile, if you’re looking for the release time of Made in Abyss season 2, episode 3, this article will share the relevant information along with where to watch the latest episode of Made in Abyss season 2.

In the last chapter, we saw Riko send a mail balloon to the surface to let others know she is safe and exploring the sixth layer. Now, the sixth layer is hot and full of ruins; moreover, the layer also inhabits some dangerous wildlife. Owing to these wild animals, the mail balloon didn’t reach the surface; as it flew, something disrupted its course. While all of this is happening, it is revealed that something sinister is keeping a watch on Riko, Reg, and Nanachi.

As we progress through the episode, Riko finds that her white whistle is missing, which someone had stolen while she was sound asleep. While the trio is searching for the missing white whistle, the episode ends with the peculiar creature watching them.

Made In Abyss Season 2 Episode 3 release time

Made in Abyss Season 2 episode 3 will release on Wednesday, July 20th, 2022; as for the release time, episode 3 will be released at 10:00 PM JST. Meanwhile, the timings will differ for different regions around the world.

Pacific Time: 6:30 AM PDT

Central Time: 8:30 AM CST

Eastern Time: 9:30 AM EST

British Time: 2:30 PM BST

European Time: 3:30 PM CEST

India Time: 7:00 PM IST

Where to watch Made In Abyss Season 2 Episode 3?

As for the platform where you can watch Made in Abyss Season 2 episode 3, fans can head over to HiDive as the anime is not yet available on any other popular streaming platform. However, if your country doesn’t have HiDive, you can make use of a VPN service to access HiDive and stream the latest episodes of Made in Abyss season 2 online. Lastly, HiDive also offers a 14-day free trial to new users.