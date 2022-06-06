macOS Ventura is Here: With Powerful Productivity Tools

MacOS 13 introduces plenty of exciting and innovative features, thus making it one of the most anticipated operating systems. The novel macOS 13 will be called “Ventura”, and it will deliver massive performance and continuity upgrades to ensure the users enjoy a seamless experience.

An innovative way of working across windows and apps

The stage manager feature allows you to automatically organize windows and open apps so you can efficiently focus on the work and still view everything in one glance. The current window that the users are working upon displays at the center, and others appear on the left so the user can instantly switch.

Users can easily group windows while working on particular projects or tasks that require various apps.

Image Credit: Apple

The Continuity feature

Continuity Camera is an excellent feature that allows users to use their iPhone with their laptop as a webcam and unlocks aspects that weren’t possible previously on a regular webcam. It provides innovative features such as Portrait mode, Center Stage, and Studio Light effect.

Additionally, the continuity camera feature offers an ultra-wide camera to allow desk view, simultaneously displaying the user’s face and desk.

The Handoff Now feature on FaceTime allows users to initiate a call on FaceTime on an iPhone and seamlessly transfer it to their MacBook with just a single click when it’s in the range.

On macOS Ventura, Safari will be the most powerful and fastest browser. It introduces an innovative way to browse together for the users with different features like Tab Groups, which allows colleagues to share different sites and see what others are doing in their tabs live.

Users can create a collection of bookmarks on the shared start page and even initiate messages, conversations, or FaceTime calls from Safari.

Mail also gets major updates and new features. Before typing, users can instantly locate what they are searching for, such as documents, contacts, emails, photos, etc., before typing.

Image Credit: Apple

Users can schedule emails and cancel delivery. It can also detect items like attachments or cc’d recipients if it’s missing in the messages. Users can now set reminders and receive auto-suggestions to send a follow-up email if there is no response.

Message now incorporates the ability to undo or edit a message you have sent recently, mark the message as unread, or recover an accidentally deleted message.

Navigation features

Spotlight now provides an updated design that simplifies navigation, thus providing a more consistent experience. Users can find images in the photo library, on the web, or across the system. They can also search pictures by people, location, objects, or sense or use text to search. Some more productive features now include shortcut running, starting a timer, or creating new documents.

The iCloud shared photo library lets users create a private photo library for up to six family members and share it with others. All users can delete, edit, favorite, or add photos and videos to the album.

Secure browsing features for Safari

Passkeys are the next-gen credentials that are easy to use, secure, and intend to replace passwords. They are unique digital keys that remain on the device and aren’t stored on the web servers, so hackers cannot trick or leak them.

The passkeys simplify signing in through Face ID, Touch ID for the biometric verification, and iCloud Keychain to sync your Apple devices.

Improved gaming experience

Apple Silicon M2 will let Mac run AAA games efficiently, thus providing a powerful gaming experience. MetalFX Upscaling allows users to instantly render various complex scenes by utilizing lesser compute-intensive frames and then applying temporal anti-aliasing and resolution scaling; thus, it delivers a better response rate and stunning graphics.

It also provides a quicker resource loading API that reduces the wait time by offering a direct path to the GPU from storage, so the game provides better textures.

Other features on macOS Ventura

Some other features include Live Text, which uses the On-device intelligence to identify the text in the images across the system. The clock and weather apps have been optimized, and the accessibility tools incorporate live captions for all the audio content, a text checker to support captions for all audio contents, a text checker to support proofreaders, etc.

macOS also gets stronger security like the Rapid security response to ensure protection from attacks. The system settings replaced System preferences and offers a new design.