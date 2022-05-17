macOS Monterey 12.4 has finally rolled out: Here are all the details!

Apple rolled out the macOS Monterey 12.4, the fourth major update to the OS released in October 2021. Monterey 12.4 packs exciting features and bug fixes as the update adds Universal control.

With the new update, Apple seeks to provide a solution for various bugs and intends to offer a better overall user experience.

Some of its notable changes as per the release notes, the monetary 12.4 includes enhancements to the podcast app, bug fixes, and the studio display firmware update 15.5.

The macOS Monterey 12.4 incorporates the following enhancements:

The Apple podcast now includes a new feature that limits the number of episodes stored on the device and automatically deletes the old ones that you didn’t view recently. It Incorporates support for the Studio display firmware update 15.5 as a separate update. It refines camera tuning and improves noise reduction features, framing, and contrast. macOS Monterey 12.4 removes the beta tag for the Universal control feature. It allows you to “drag and drop files” among Macs and iPads. Bug Fixes: 1 software bug is fixed for the 2013 Mac Pro. Sleep-Wake panic was also patched in the 430.120.6.0.0 firmware update. Security updates: Around 54 major security issues were addressed in the update. M1 IPSW and Full installer: The M1 IPSW files and Full installer are now available for download. The macOS 12.4 comes with Version 15.5 (17613.2.7.1.8) of Safari. For Catalina and Big Sur, Safari is now available for discrete download. The update also ensures proper and complete updating and restoring for iPadOS and iOS devices with the Mac. The Universal control feature isn’t compatible with iOS 12.4 and macOS 12.3. You can use it between iOS 15.5+ and macOS 12.4+.