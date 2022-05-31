macOS 13 Is Named After This Iconic California Park

Apple WWDC is only a week away and it is an exciting time for Apple fans. Apple WWDC showcases what cool projects Apple was working on for a year, followed by what products to expect. The anticipation of the macOS 13 announcement at the WWDC is very high.

Apple hasn’t hinted at a new OS release but if you consider every year’s tradition, chances of it are pretty high.

Apple launched macOS 12 aka Monterey last year and questions about the new OS name are flooding the web. Going by the past naming style, the thirteenth iteration of macOS will also be named after a park.

macOS 13 name?

9to5mac reports that currently the new OS is called Rome inside the company. But that name won’t be the official one. Apple has a habit of naming the OS after California parks. Parker Ortolani made a solid argument about why the macOS 13 will be named Mammoth, which is another park in California.

As we all know, Apple typically hints at future macOS names years ahead at WWDCs in very subtle ways. Well look what I noticed while watching WWDC 2015… just so happens to be Craig planning a trip to Monterey and Big Sur… 👀 pic.twitter.com/9dlo3ML6k2 — Parker Ortolani (@ParkerOrtolani) June 1, 2021

Parker saw hints to BigSur and Mammoth while watching the old WWDC 2015 conference and shared it on Twitter. Apple applies for the trademark names using shell companies which makes it harder to track.

Moreover, Apple removes older hardware from each new OS-supported list. So older MacBooks and iMacs might not make the cut. For reference here is the list of devices macOS Monterey supports:

MacBook – 2015 and later

MacBook Air – Early 2015 and later

MacBook Pro – Early 2015 and later

Mac mini – Late 2014 and later

iMac – Late 2015 and later

iMac Pro – 2017 and later

Mac Pro – Late 2013 and later

2022 Mac Studio

You can check if your device supports the macOS Monterey on the official Apple support website.

As far as the release date is concerned, you will get to hear about the new macOS on June 6 in the keynote of WWDC 2022. That is just the announcement and the actual rollout will presumably be in late October or November. Apple will also unveil the iPhone 14 lineup which will sport the new notch and cameras. Are you excited about the new macOS 13? Share your thoughts in the comments.