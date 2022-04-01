“Love All Play” Release Date & Time: Where To Watch It Online?

There are countless anime out there for everyone, tailored as per their needs. If you love sports anime, we have a perfect suggestion. “Love All Play” is a new anime in the sports genre, which will be released online soon.

Watch your favorite anime for free with Funimation's 14-day free trial

To be precise, the anime is all set to hit the decks on April 02, 2022. It is expected to be released online at 5:30 PM Japanese Standard Time (JST). However, it will be available at 2:30 AM Pacific Time (PT)/5:30 AM Eastern Time (ET) on the same date.

With that being said, you might be wondering where to watch the new anime online? Why don’t we find out about it in the next section of our article?

Where to watch ‘Love All Play’ online?

Image credit: Crunchyroll

Gone are the days when you had to struggle to find websites to watch anime. Nowadays, it is much easier to watch anime online, that too legally. You can rely on Funimation or Crunchyroll to watch Love All Play online.

Although the websites are paid, considering they have a huge library full of anime, it’s worth the money. Additionally, Funimation also provides a free trial to new users to check out its content.

Since there are still a few days left in the release of the anime, we suggest you check our guide on Attack On Titan season 4 part 2 right here.

What to expect from ‘Love All Play’?

As we mentioned earlier, the 2022 anime falls in the sports genre. It will closely follow the story of Ryou Mizushima, who joins the badminton club in Junior High. While Ryou is passionate about the sport, he is not confident in his skills. At the end of the day, his older sister convinces him to join the badminton club at an elite school.

What are your expectations from the anime? Let us know your views in the comments section below.