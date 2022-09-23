LOTR: The rings Of Power Episode 5 Release Date & Time: Can I Watch It For Free?

LOTR: The Rings of Power episode 5 is supposed to be a good episode. After a sluggish start, the series is finally picking up pace. In the last few episodes, a lot of stuff has happened in Middle-Earth. Amidst this chaos, fans hoping to see a glimmer of hope in the new episode.

Episode four of the series was titled “The Great Wave.” It was in reference to Queen Regent Miriel’s nightmare. In her nightmare, Numenor’s sea walls have been crushed by waves of Tsunami.

Moreover, the release of episode 5 will bring us closer to the season finale. After this episode, only three more are left, and there’s still so much to cover in the show. But anyhow, let’s take a look at the release details of the new LOTR web series episode.

When is LOTR: The Rings of Power episode 5 releasing online?

Image credit: Amazon Prime Video

By now, most fans are already aware of the fact that the show has opted for a weekly release schedule. Keeping that in mind, the new episode will be arriving online on September 22, 2022, at 9:00 PM Pacific Time (PT).

However, it means other regions will get the episode on September 23, 2022. To be precise, the episode will air at 12:00 AM Eastern Time (ET), 5:00 AM British Standard Time (BST)/9:30 AM Indian Standard Time (IST). In all regions, the episode will be available exclusively on Amazon Prime Video.

Before moving forward, we are sure you may have some burning questions in your head. Well, if one of them is the origin of Numenor’s statues, then feel free to check our detailed explainer.

How to watch LOTR: The Rings of Power episode 5 for free on Prime Video?

When we talk about streaming platforms in 2022, not many provide a way to stream content for free. However, that’s what makes Prime Video stand out. The streaming platform is still providing a free trial to new users. Even if you aren’t eligible for that, here are a few telecom plans which you can use to get a free subscription to Prime Video:

1. Jio Postpaid Plans starting at Rs. 399

2. Airtel postpaid plans start at Rs 499.

3. Vi postpaid plan starting at Rs. 499.

4. Vi Redx plan at Rs 1099 per month.

This concludes our streaming guide on the new episode of the LOTR web series. Are you excited about it? Feel free to share your opinion about the same in the comments section below.