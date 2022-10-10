Meta Quest 2: How To Get Lord Of The Rings Home Area?

The latest Meta Quest Firmware Update 46 brings a new home environment to all users. The new Quest 2 home environment will feature the halls of Khazad-dûm from the Lord of the Rings. The Khazad-dûm home environment is inspired by the Halls of Durin during the second age (commonly known as Moria).

Unfortunately, the home environment will only be available for a limited time, so make sure to claim it before it goes away. It will be available to everyone for free on October 10, 2022. It seems the update will go live for everyone a day before the company’s annual XR event, Meta Connect.

Meta has partnered with Amazon to bring this home environment to the Quest platforms. This collaboration was done to promote the recent The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power TV series. We also hope to see more collaborations like this in the future.

Unlock Khazad-dûm home environment on the Meta Quest 2

1. Make sure to update the Meta Quest 2 firmware to system version 46.

2. Update the firmware by going to Settings > System > Software Update.

3. Now go to Settings > Personalisation > Virtual Environment.

4. Install the Khazad-dûm home environment.

5. Finally, apply the home environment.

On another note, the Meta Quest Update 46 will also bring some quality-of-life features. Users will now be able to easily access their three most recent apps directly through the Quest’s dock menu. Privacy settings can also be customized for individual VR apps, friends, and devices.

Users can also find and download user-generated home environments using the sideloading platform, Sidequest. However, using the sideloading application can be pretty tricky. For more information, check out our guide on how to install the SideQuest app on Meta Quest 2.

Let us know what you think about the new Quest 2 home environment in the comment section below.