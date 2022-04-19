Logitech Lift Vertical Mouse Launched: How Is It Different?

Swizz computer peripheral maker Logitech has launched a new vertical ergonomics wireless mouse named Lift. The newly launched wireless mouse is the latest addition to Logitech’s Ergo series of wireless mice.

Lift is primarily designed for people with smaller hands. Here is how the newly launched Lift vertical mouse is different from the rest of the wireless mouse lineup.

Logitech Lift Features

Logitech Lift has a soft rubber grip and thumb rest helpful for those who have smaller hands. The Lift has a 57-degree vertical design that is suitable for both left and right-handed users. It also has a magnetic smart wheel for smooth scrolling. These features are expected to make the mouse more ergonomic.

The Lift has support for all the major operating systems. You can connect it either using Bluetooth Low Energy or the secure Logi Bolt USB Receiver. Lift supports up to three devices so you can pair it with 3 different OSs simultaneously.

Logitech Lift Pricing and Availability

Talking about pricing and availability, Logitech Lift is priced at $69.99. It will be available in April 2022 at Logitech.com and other global retailers. It will be also available for Lift for business globally. The mouse will be available in three colors: Rose, Off White, and Graphite. The graphite color will also be available in a left-handed version. The left-handed version will only be available in North America and Europe.