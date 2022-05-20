Lofree Wanderfree Moment, 1% Mechanical & Gift Box Wireless Mechanical Keyboards Launched

If you’re a retro/Mechanical keyboard enthusiast, there has never been a better time to be alive than today. Lofree, a company specializing in retro-style mechanical keyboards, has launched three new keyboards on the market — the Wanderfree Moment, 1%, and the Gift Box mechanical.

In this article, let’s look at the technical specifications of all the keyboards and all the features they have on offer.

Lofree’s new keyboards

Here are the details of all the keyboards.

1. Lofree Wanderfree Moment

Image: Mechkeys

The name says it all. Lofree claims the Wanderfree Moment is for those who can’t let go of their mechanical keyboards when typing. The keyboard is a highly portable, high-end keyboard with, ofcourse, a retro feel and an 84-key ten-key less design. The keyboard chassis is built from aluminum.

The keyboard boasts Cherry MX switches and can be used with a wire (Type-C) and wirelessly over Bluetooth 5.0. The aluminum build ensures the keyboard is light enough so that you could carry it with ease. The keyboard is now available for $369 on Mechkeys.

2. 1% Mechanical

Image: Mechkeys

Don’t let the name fool you. No, the 1% mechanical doesn’t come with only one key. It’s a 65% keyboard with a lot going on in its design. The keyboard is fully-transparent and comes with a photo-plated bottom case, Cherry MX Jelly Fish switches, and patented transparent PBT keycaps.

The keyboard also comes with a white LED backlight and has different effects built into the keyboard for the same. If you’re someone, who likes to be transparent, you might want to check out the 1% mechanical. The keyboard price starts at $199, and it’s available on Mechkeys.

3. Lofree Gift Box Mechanical Keyboard

Image: Mechkeys

The Lofree Gift Box mechanical keyboard is a 65% mechanical keyboard resulting from a collaboration between Lofree and Accidental Design. The keyboard is straight-up targeted toward premium keyboard buyers. The packaging comes with a fountain pen and a walnut and brass wood chassis on the keyboard to keep your smartphones or tablets erect. The keys found on this one are also Cherry MX’s.

The Lofree Gift Box mechanical connects via Bluetooth 5.0 and targets keyboard enthusiasts who want to gift someone a premium-looking mechanical keyboard. At the same time, they hold off from opening the package.

Would you like us to review any of these products? Let us know in the comments section below.