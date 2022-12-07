Little America Season 2 Release Date & Time: Is Free Streaming Possible?

In today’s era, where almost all the shows are picking up ostentatious themes, it takes a lot of guts to go with something dealing with prejudice, crushing legal problems etc. Apple TV’s Little America is massively popular in this genre. Moreover, it is now arriving with another season. Similar to the first season, it will focus on family problems and legal cases with a subtle joy.

The eight-part series will begin with the journey of Korean American Luke Song, who helps his mother to run a successful hat business. Moreover, it depicts how he opts to pursue medical school despite his dream of becoming a creative artist. All the other seven episodes will pick such different topics. Keeping all that in mind, let’s discuss its release date and time in the next section of this article.

Where to watch Little America season 2 online?

Image Credit: Apple TV+

The new episodes will arrive on Apple TV+ on December 9, 2022. Furthermore, the remaining instalments will release on a weekly basis. The first season of the series received a fresh rotten tomatoes score of 95%. Speaking of the latest titles on the platform, let’s shed some light on the recently released series Slow Horses.

Can I watch Slow Horses season 2 for free online?

Sadly, the platform on which the series is arriving is not free. You must buy a subscription if you want access to its catalogue. However, there are specific ways to watch its content for free. You can check them out right down below –

To get a 7-day trial, log into the service and watch all of the content you want for seven days. But be warned that the service will start charging you beyond the 7-day limit. The following method is for those who are about to buy a new Apple product. If you are one of them, you will get three entire months of Apple TV+ for free. If you get the Apple Music subscription at the student tier, you will get Apple TV+ for free. This will cost you just $4.99 instead of the usual $9.99 a month. Another way to get a free account is to get a one-month free trial of Apple one. The bundle deal allows you to have several Apple services under one roof, including Apple TV+. If you have a PS5, then you can get six months of Apple TV+ for free. This also applies to both existing and new users.

That’s all we have for this article. Have you watched the series? What are your expectations from the second season? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.