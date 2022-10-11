Google Isn’t Bringing The Most Important Pixel 7 Features to Pixel 6

Google recently launched one of its most awaited Pixel devices, the Pixel 7 and the Pixel 7 Pro, and also announced a bunch of new software features that put the latest Pixels at a much higher level than any Pixel ever launched. While the new features are pretty amazing, Pixel 6 users could be expecting some of them to make their way to their devices.

The good news is that Google has confirmed the features from the Pixel 7 series that will be making their way to the Pixel 6 series. While not every feature is being ported, the ones that will be will enhance the user experience.

List of Pixel 7 features coming to the Pixel 6 series

Image by Abubakar Mohammed/Fossbytes

Here are all the Pixel 7 features Google intends to bring to the 6 series.

Clear Calling

Guided Frame

The “Silence” quick phrase on Google Assistant.

For starters, Clear Calling, as the name suggests, reduces the background noise for clearer calls. Guided Frame helps people with poor eyesight position their faces for better selfies. Finally, the “Silence” quick phrase adds to the existing quick phrases “Answer” and “Decline” and should now help you “Silence” your device when it rings.

Google, I’m disappointed, to say the least

While the aforementioned features will differentiate Pixels from other bunch of Android devices, Google has kept a few completely exclusive to Pixel 7, notably, Face unlock and SuperRes Zoom. While not including the latter is quite understandable, the Face Unlock not making its way to the Pixel 6, when a lot of people were hoping it would for a long time, is a real bummer.

We hope the features make it to the Pixel 6 down the line. If you’re interested in finding out which is the better Pixel — the Pixel 6 or Pixel 7, read our article on the same.

Which Pixel 7 features excite you the most? Let us know in the comments section below.