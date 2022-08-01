Facebook Twitter Instagram
FOSSBYTES TECH SIMPLIFIED LOGO
Join Us On Telegram

Linux Mint 21 ‘Vanessa’ Cinnamon Released: New Features

Share on twitter
Tweet
Share on facebook
Share
Share on whatsapp
WhatsApp
Linux Mint 21 Vanessa Cinnamon released
Fossbytes

The team behind the world’s third most popular Linux distros (according to Distrowatch), Linux Mint, has released the Cinnamon edition of Linux Mint 21 “Vanessa.”

Based on Ubuntu 22.04 LTS, Linux Mint 21 is an LTS release supported until 2027. Here’s everything you need to know about the release.

Linux Mint 21 “Vanessa” Features

1. Blueman substitutes Blueberry

Blueman bluetooth manager
Linux Mint

Mint 21 replaces Blueberry with Blueman Bluetooth manager. It relies on the standard Bluez stack, an official Bluetooth protocol stack that ensures all the core Bluetooth layers are running. Blueman comes with a tray icon that’s always visible in the taskbar, providing easy access to many features unavailable in Blueberry.

2. Process Monitor

process monitor
Linux Mint

Process Monitor does precisely what its name suggests. It will help detect automated updates and snapshots running in the background. The feature automatically appears in the system tray when an automated task runs, giving you more transparency on what’s happening in the background.

3. Cinnamon 5.4

Linux Mint 21 vanessa
Linux Mint

Muffin, Cinnamon’s Window Manager, has been rebased on Mutter 3.36 in Cinnamon 5.4, thereby improving the performance and stability of the desktop environment. This is excellent news for users with old hardware.

Muffin will now render all windows using GTK rather than GTK and Metacity. This results in consistent app windows. The window animations have also been improved other than minor UI changes here and there.

Other changes

  • Linux Mint
  • XApps improvements
  • New Sticky Notes features
  • Thumbnailers (AppImage, ePub, MP3, RAW, and Web)

If you want to read more about the release, new features, and improvements, check out the official Linux Mint 21 “Vanessa” release post.

Abubakar Mohammed

Abubakar Mohammed

Abubakar is a Linux and Tech Writer. Hailing from a Computer Science background, the start of his love for Tech dates back to 2011, when he was gifted a Dell Inspiron 5100. When he's not covering Tech, you'll find him binge-watching anime and Tech content on YouTube, or hunting heads in competitive FPS games,

Find your dream job

More From Fossbytes

Latest On Fossbytes

Work at your dream company with Fossbytes Jobs

FOSSBYTES
Facebook Twitter Instagram

find your dream job today

FOSSBYTES JOBS

Fossbytes Media Pvt Ltd © 2022

FOSSBYTES
Facebook Twitter Instagram

FIND YOUR DREAM JOB TODAY

FOSSBYTES JOBS

Fossbytes Media Pvt Ltd © 2022