Linux Mint 21 ‘Vanessa’ Cinnamon Released: New Features

The team behind the world’s third most popular Linux distros (according to Distrowatch), Linux Mint, has released the Cinnamon edition of Linux Mint 21 “Vanessa.”

Based on Ubuntu 22.04 LTS, Linux Mint 21 is an LTS release supported until 2027. Here’s everything you need to know about the release.

Linux Mint 21 “Vanessa” Features

1. Blueman substitutes Blueberry

Linux Mint

Mint 21 replaces Blueberry with Blueman Bluetooth manager. It relies on the standard Bluez stack, an official Bluetooth protocol stack that ensures all the core Bluetooth layers are running. Blueman comes with a tray icon that’s always visible in the taskbar, providing easy access to many features unavailable in Blueberry.

2. Process Monitor

Linux Mint

Process Monitor does precisely what its name suggests. It will help detect automated updates and snapshots running in the background. The feature automatically appears in the system tray when an automated task runs, giving you more transparency on what’s happening in the background.

3. Cinnamon 5.4

Linux Mint

Muffin, Cinnamon’s Window Manager, has been rebased on Mutter 3.36 in Cinnamon 5.4, thereby improving the performance and stability of the desktop environment. This is excellent news for users with old hardware.

Muffin will now render all windows using GTK rather than GTK and Metacity. This results in consistent app windows. The window animations have also been improved other than minor UI changes here and there.

Other changes



Linux Mint



XApps improvements

New Sticky Notes features

Thumbnailers (AppImage, ePub, MP3, RAW, and Web)

If you want to read more about the release, new features, and improvements, check out the official Linux Mint 21 “Vanessa” release post.