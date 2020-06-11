According to the official Linux Mint ISO status page, the upcoming Linux Mint 20 has been approved for the beta release. Clem Lefebvre, head of the Linux Mint project, has given his nod after testing Cinnamon, MATE, and Xfce editions twice.

As I’m writing this article, there is no official release of beta ISO or an announcement from the Mint team. But the testing version for the public will be available today or tomorrow. Until then, if you want to know everything about the new features of Mint 20, you can read our regularly updated article here that contains full details.

Mint 20 is based on the latest Ubuntu 20.04 LTS featuring Linux Kernel 5.4. To give you a little glimpse of the new enhancements, it includes a new local network file sharing tool — Warpinator, a new color for the Mint-Y theme, and performance improvement to Nemo file manager.

In case you’re wondering why there are no daily builds of Mint 20, unlike Ubuntu, let me inform you that Clem doesn’t make the ISO available to the public until he adds new features, tests, and approves them for the beta release.

If you’re still eager to try it out right now, you can keep checking the availability of the testing ISO on any of the mirror archives here.

Also, the Linux Mint team doesn’t usually reserve a date for the final release. Mint 20 will come out when it’s ready. However, in last month’s blog post, Clem confirmed that the stable version of Mint 20 would arrive by the end of June.