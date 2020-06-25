Linux Mint 20 Gets Approved For 'Stable' Release, Download ISO Here

A few weeks ago, Clem Lefebvre, Linux Mint founder, released the beta version of the upcoming Linux Mint 20 “Ulyana.” According to the official Linux Mint ISO status page, he has now approved the stable release of Mint 20.

As I’m writing this article, the Linux Mint team has not officially released or published any information about the stable version. However, they’ve pushed the ISO images of all stable Cinnamon, MATE, and Xfce editions of Linux Mint 20 to some of the download mirror archives.

It will take time to sync images to all countries’ mirror repositories. But if you’re eager to download and try Mint 20 right now, go to Ireland or Netherlands mirror archive, choose a stable directory, then 20 directory for Mint 20 and there you can download any edition of stable Linux Mint 20.

Linux Mint 20 ‘Ulyana’: New Features

The Mint team will officially announce the release of Mint 20 in a few days. Until then, you can check out the full list of new features in Mint 20 that they’ve already revealed.

To give you a little glimpse of the new enhancements, Mint 20 is based on the latest Ubuntu 20.04 LTS featuring Linux Kernel 5.4. It has improved the performance of the Nemo file manager and also added new color for the Mint-Y theme.

Besides visual aspects, Linux Mint 20 introduces a new application, Warpinator. Using this pre-installed app, you can connect and share files among the local networks.

Another major highlight of Mint 20 is the dumping of Snap support. In the May blog, Clem revealed that the Mint team has decided not to ship snaps or snapd in Mint 20. Going further, the team has added a script file to block the installation of any snap packages by default.

However, you can still enable Snap support and install snap packages. I’ve written a dedicated article that will guide you to install snapd in Linux Mint 20.