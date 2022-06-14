“Lightyear” Release Date: Will It Be On Netflix, Disney+, Or Amazon Prime Video?

Toy Story is one of my favorite movie franchises out there. I’m sure that’s the case for most of you as well. One of the most iconic characters of the franchise is Buzz Light year. The astronaut with an identity crisis is a well-known character. Now, Lightyear is getting a standalone movie of the same name.

The film will focus on the character’s origin story and give fans a new perspective on him. Speaking of new things, Buzz’s new voice will be none other than MCU megastar Chris Evans.

Talking about its release date, it is gearing up for a global release on June 17, 2022. The movie can be watched in your local theaters; all you have to do is purchase a ticket and enjoy the movie. But that begs the question, will it arrive on any streaming platforms? If you are looking for an answer to that question, you have come to the right place.

So without wasting any more time, why don’t we talk about when and where you can watch Lightyear online?

Will ‘Lightyear’ be released on Netflix?

Image credit: Pixar

Netflix has a great library of animated movies and TV Shows. But the original story of the charming astronaut will not be arriving to the streaming juggernaut.

Will ‘Lightyear’ be released on Amazon Prime Video?

The answer to this question is similar to the first one. No, the movie will not be coming to Prime Video anytime soon.

Will ‘Lightyear’ release on Disney+?

The 2022 film falls under the banner of Pixar, owned by Disney. To put two and two together, the film will certainly come to Disney+ (a.k.a Disney+ Hotstar in India). However, there is no word when the movie will be added to the streaming service’s library.

If we were to make a guess, give it around 30-45 days. Usually, movies run in theaters for a month or a half before making their online debut.

That concludes our guide on Lightyear. Until the movie releases offline and online, feel free to check out Obi-Wan Kenobi on Disney+. If you are a Star Wars fan, you will fall in love with the miniseries about the Jedi Master.