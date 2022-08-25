Liger OTT Release Date: Will It Release On Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Or Disney+ Hotstar?

“Liger”, the highly anticipated sports drama, is finally here, and film buffs are flocking to theatres. The film is written and directed by Puri Jagannadh and stars the highly talented Vijay Deverakonda. He plays the titular character, an aspiring MMA fighter who wants to go pro one day.

This dream takes him and his mother Balamani to Mumbai to make a name for himself in the world of MMA. But there’s one problem, he has a stutter which invites ridicule from everyone around him. But everyone, including his opponents, are left speechless when our protagonist shows off his peerless fighting skills.

Now that you’re all up to speed, we’re sure you want to check this film out. But booking tickets and going to cinema halls is hard work. So when will it be available to stream? And which streaming platform is it coming to? Let’s talk about all that in the next section of this article.

Will Liger be released on Netflix?

Image Credit: Dharma Productions

Netflix is the name that comes up on everyone’s mind whenever you talk about streaming. But sadly, this streaming giant was not able to grab the digital rights for this sports flick. So if you’re looking to watch something on Netflix, why not check out The Walking Dead Season 11.

Will Liger be released on Amazon Prime Video?

Amazon Prime Video is known for grabbing the rights of all big regional releases. But somehow, it was beaten to the punch, this time by another big competitor. Who was it? Keep reading to find out.

Will Liger be released on Disney+ Hotstar?

And that competitor is none other than Disney+ Hotstar. As per the report by Economic Times, the digital rights of the film were acquired by Disney even before the film’s theatrical release. But no release date has been given as of now. However, Telegu films tend to have an 8-week theatrical window, so expect this one to show up on Disney+ Hotstar somewhere in October 2022.

That’s all we have for today. Are you excited about this sports drama? Are you going straight to theatres, or will you wait for the streaming release? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.