This New LG 4K Projector Can Project A 120-Inch Image From Just 18 Cm Away

LG launched a new CineBeam 4K laser projector with the model number HU915QE. This is the premium version of the CineBeam lineup which is upgraded for 2022. LG CineBeam HU915QE 4K projector can project sharper images despite being super close to the wall.

LG’s HU915QE is a vertical projector that packs better color accuracy. However, it is among the priciest video products that LG offers to its consumers.

LG CineBeam HU915QE: Hardware Specifications

LG CineBeam HU915QE packs a much-improved advanced projection technology. It ensures that the colors don’t feel washed up to the viewer’s eyes. It possesses 3,700 ANSI lumens and an impressive 2,000,000:1 contrast ratio, both of which produce life-like color reproduction on the wall.

Design-wise, the LG CineBeam HU915QE uses an eco-friendly exterior with two 40-watt speakers. For, bigger setups, the projector supports adding up to two more speakers. The projector comes with 3 HDMI eARC ports and two USB 2.0 ports. It can project screen sizes ranging from 90 to120 inches. However, the range in which it projects such screen sizes makes it a one-of-a-kind product.

It also packs a 3 Channel Laser that uses a separate light source for each primary (RGB) color. This feature is far superior to projectors that use a single light source.

LG CineBeam HU915QE is capable of playing movies and streaming content in 4K HDR. It uses HDR Dynamic Tone Mapping to brighten up the frames as needed. This new 4K projector can automatically adjust the brightness as per the ambient lighting conditions.

Due to this, binging on movies during the daytime is not a hassle anymore. LG assures in the blog post that the projector increases brightness intensity to appear vibrant even if there is a lot of ambient light.

More Details

LG’s new 4K projector supports webOS which offers support for a lot of streaming platforms including Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney+, YouTube, and Apple TV. It also supports Screen Mirroring, Apple AirPlay 2, and Bluetooth, using which you can stream content using your devices.

LG CineBeam HU915QE isn’t a cheap product. It is available for advance booking and may ship later this year. However, you will have to shell out nearly $6000 for a cinematic 4K experience at your home.