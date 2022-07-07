Less Than 8% of iPhone Users Want An Upgrade To iPhone 14 When It Launches

Although the excitement among Apple fans for the upcoming iPhone 14 is quite high, a few others feel differently. Every year, in September, the anticipation for Apple’s release of the newest iPhone reaches a fever pitch. Why wouldn’t it be! Apple is the most well-known smartphone brand in the world.

You might anticipate that those iPhone owners and the larger smartphone community would be as thrilled about the iPhone14 as they were on the release of the iPhone 13. However, it appears that may not be the case this time around. According to reports, iPhone users don’t seem inclined to switch to the latest model.

Could this be disastrous for Apple and the iPhone 14, or will interest rise as the launch date approaches?

Fewer people will buy the iPhone 14?

Image: Jon Prosser

Firstly, SellCell took a step to determine the excitement surrounding the upcoming iPhone 14 and who, if anyone, will switch to the iPhone 14. SellCell polled 19,586 US adult iPhone and Android smartphone owners, equally split. The data goes something like this.

Of the 19,586 people surveyed, a respectable 13.6 percent said they would purchase an iPhone 14, leaving 86.4 percent uncommitted to the upcoming model.

Image: Sellcell

14.1 percent of the 9793 respondents who now possess an iPhone plan to upgrade to the latest series in September. This is a substantial decrease from the previous year as it was 47% for iPhone 13.

The remaining 9793 respondents, who used Android devices, or 13.2 percent of the total, said they would switch from their current phone to an iPhone 14-series model. This represents a sizable portion of the Android user base. However, that percentage for the iPhone 13 was 18.3% in 2021 and has continuously declined over time.

Image: Sellcell

According to the report, When the iPhone 14 is released, there may be slight changes in these figures. Apple’s decision to include iPhone 4 aesthetics into the iPhone 12 raised many eyebrows in 2020. However, this is a complete contrast to the Chinese market, as the demand for the iPhone is forecasted to be higher this year.

Lastly, This is not to suggest that demand for the iPhone 14 won’t increase as it gets closer to the introduction, as the rumors intensify and gain more weight. Will that be sufficient to turn the upcoming iPhone into one of Apple’s success stories, though? We will have to wait and see.

What do you think about the given data? Comment your thoughts down below.