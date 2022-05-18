Lenovo Upgrades ThinkPad C14 Chromebook With More PC-Like Specs

Lenovo Chromebooks are popular, and the fresh addition to this series is ThinkPad C14 and ThinkPad P16 that has just been launched. Thinkpad C14 is a portable laptop ideal for enterprise use, while ThinkPad P16 is a powerful workstation ideal for multitasking and heavy usage.

Both the additions in the series provide exciting features to a wide audience. From professionals to students, all can opt for this latest addition in the ThinkPad series.

Lenovo Chromebook ThinkPad C14 Specifications and Price:

ThinkPad C14 is a lightweight and slim Chromebook paired with some handy features. It has a backlit keyboard and a fingerprint scanner, and comes in a deep navy blue color option.

You get two screen options in the ThinkPad C14, 1080p IPS panel with 250 nits and 300 nits, respectively. The laptop comes with a 12th Gen Intel Core i7 CPU, 256GB SSD, and 16GB RAM.



Image Credit – Lenovo

Also, it has a 1080p webcam with a privacy shutter that lets you make high-quality video calls. As for the connectivity options, it has Wi-Fi 6E and LTE with nano-SIM. Thinkpad C14 will be available in June with a starting price of $629 that can range up to $1000 in varying models.

Lenovo Chromebooks are easy to recommend with these beefed-up specifications. These can now run power tools, and smoothly run Chrome OS for years to come.

Lenovo ThinkPad P16 Specifications and Price:

Moving towards the specification of Thinkpad P16, It is fitted with a 12th Gen Intel Core i9 HX-series CPU. It has Nvidia RTX A5500 graphics along with 16GB VRAM and 8TB of Gen4 SSD. Like other workstations, it has tons of customization options.

The laptop comes with four display options that you can choose based on your preference. The 16-inch display comes with a 4K OLED touchscreen with 400 nits brightness at HDR500 True Black, 4K IPS with 600 nits at HDR 400, 2560 x 1600p at 400 nits, and 1920 x1200p at 300 nits.



Image Credit – Lenovo

The laptop weighs around six and a half pounds and comes with a 1.2-inch thickness, making it better than the previous editions. Thinkpad P16 is priced higher than C14. It will be available at a price tag of $1979.

Are you planning to buy a Lenovo Chromebook or would you rather buy a laptop? Do let us know in the comments.