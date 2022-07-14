Lenovo Teases ThinkPad X1 Fold Gen 2 Foldable Laptop

Lenovo has lifted the curtain on a successor to the ThinkPad X1 Fold. The company teased the upcoming foldable laptop with a video on its official YouTube channel. The anticipated ThinkPad X1 Fold Gen 2 is rocking an upgraded design for both the laptop and its foldable keyboard.

Lenovo has shown the tiniest glimpse into a future-folding laptop. Although the company hasn’t released many details just yet, the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Fold Gen 2 appears to be quite flashy in the 44-second teaser video.

ThinkPad X1 Fold Gen 2 will be better than its predecessor?

Image: Lenovo

Lenovo’s latest iteration should improve upon multiple areas compared to its predecessor. The updated ThinkPad X1 Fold Gen 2 should rely on robust and more efficient Intel processors.

The ThinkPad X1 Fold is one of only a few products that debuted with Intel’s transient Lakefield architecture. Core i5-L16G7 CPU, for example, was discontinued by Intel a year after they were introduced because they were too slow and didn’t measure up to Whiskey Lake-based older laptop competitors.

It appears that the upcoming ThinkPad X1 Fold will still use Intel processors and feature both vPro and Evo certifications. As a result, the ThinkPad X1 Fold’s successor ought to have longer battery life.

Separately, Lenovo has teased that the new model will launch with a detachable keyboard containing TrackPoint, ThinkPad’s beloved pointing stick. Better still, the thick bezels of the original ThinkPad X1 Fold have made way for much slimmer ones.

Lenovo currently operates Motorola as its wholly owned subsidiary. Regarding foldable devices, Motorola had seen lucrative success in the department with its Motorola Razr. Hence, it leads us to believe that Lenovo, will have the technical know-how for an all-folding laptop.

Reportedly, Apple is also working on a foldable iMac. According to a patent published by Apple, a foldable iMac could be in the works. As per reports, Apple’s foldable iMac notebook will be a “true dual-use product. Did Lenovo beat apple to the foldable race?

As there is no news of a foldable iMac releasing anytime soon, it’s likely that Apple will be late to the party. Sadly we do not have any information about the release date or the price of ThinkPad X1 Fold Gen 2. What do you think about its design? Comment down below.