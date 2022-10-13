Lenovo Tab P11 Pro (2nd Gen) With Lenovo Precision Pen Launched In India

Lenovo launched the successor of its premium tab, the P11 Pro today. The Lenovo Tab P11 Pro (2nd Gen) is a decent upgrade over its predecessor and improves in some key areas. Its big and vivid 2.5K display is the biggest highlight of the product, which also includes a digital pen in the box.

Tablets with a detachable keyboard are mainstream now and Lenovo also includes a detachable keyboard with the Lenovo Tab P11 Pro (2nd Gen). Clearly, it is a product aimed at productivity users who are always on the go.

Lenovo Tab P11 Pro (2nd Gen): Specifications

Lenovo Tab P11 Pro (2nd Gen) is slightly lighter and weighs 480 grams. The tablet comes with an 11.2-inch 2.5K OLED display with support for a 120Hz refresh rate and 600 nits peak brightness. Doubling the refresh rate makes it better for content consumption and moderate gaming on this big and super responsive display. To complement the screen, a new MediaTek Kompanio 1300T SoC with Arm Mali-G77 MC9 GPU contributes to a lag-free media and gaming experience.

Don’t mistake it for a device of entertainment only because it supports digital pen input and can boost your productivity tasks. The vivid display makes it easy to view, and using the bundled stylus, you can annotate documents faster.

Image: Lenovo

t also includes a detachable keyboard which makes it double as a lightweight laptop when you need it. The keyboard accessory is sold separately, but owning it makes the Lenovo Tab P11 Pro (2nd Gen) a complete productivity package.

There is a bigger 8000mAh battery powering the Lenovo Tab P11 Pro (2nd Gen). It can last up to 8 hours on moderate browsing and recreational use. However, the company includes a 10W charging adapter in the box, which makes the USB-C 3.2 Gen 1 port not live up to its full potential.

You also get an SD card slot, and the tablet supports 4G, Bluetooth 5.1, and Wi-Fi 5 connectivity options. Lastly, Lenovo has shed the pricing by 5K as compared to the older model. You can get the base variant for Rs 40,000, and it includes the new stylus in the box.