Lenovo Launches Two New Legion Gaming Laptops

Lenovo’s Legion gaming laptops have always been known for their performance and durability. Expanding on the lineup, Lenovo has unveiled its highest-end gaming laptops for 2022. The 16-inch Legion 7 and 7i are configurable with the best available CPUs and GPUs in the market.

Lenovo is claiming that these “are now the world’s most powerful 16-inch gaming laptops.” Let’s take a look at the design and specification of the Legion 7 and Legion 7i.

How do the Laptops look and feel?

The design is quite familiar as it rocks the signature sleek aluminum and magnesium unibody design from Lenovo. The majority of ports are contained in the rear edge of the dashboard. The ports have seen a redesign and have been cleaned up a bit, for better accessibility.

The size of the exhaust has been increased along with a better hinge mechanism. The laptops are covered in RGB — exhaust vents, keyboard, and logos included — that can all be easily synced up and changed with the onboard software.

These are quite thin for gaming laptops, standing at 0.76 inches (19.4mm) and starting at about 5.5 pounds (2.5kg). It’s hard to believe that a thin chasey like this packs such considerable hardware and performance.

What makes them a powerhouse?

You can upgrade up to an NVIDIA RTX 3080 Ti Laptop GPU with a 175W TGP or an AMD Radeon RX 6850M XT GPU with 12GB of VRAM, and there’s even a DDR5 memory and PCIe 4.0 storage. The hardware is all from Intel’s 12th Gen Core H-series chips or AMD’s Ryzen 6000 mobile CPUs.

The AI Engine 2.0 makes a return to balance the heat from the CPU and GPU and the company has installed thinner fan blades so it has better overall thermal management. Both the devices have enormous 99.99Wh batteries; It’s the largest available in a 16-inch laptop.

It can be charged via the 300W (or optional 230W on AMD’s side) AC adapter, or via the USB-C port that goes up to 135W of charging. All that power and thermal performance won’t do any good without a great display.

Lenovo brings a 16-inch WQXGA (2560 x 1600-pixel) panel that can go up to 240Hz and an impressive 1,250 nits of peak brightness along with full DCI-P3 color calibration. And for the zoom calls, there is an HD webcam installed.

Are you excited about these absolute gaming beasts, do let us know your thoughts in the comments down below?



