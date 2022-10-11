Legacy: The True Story Of The LA Lakers Episode 10 Release Date: Can I Watch The Season Finale For Free?

When it comes to being successful in the NBA, there’s arguably no team who can match the level of the Los Angeles Lakers. The iconic franchise has 17 NBA Championships hanging in the rafters, and each of them has a different story behind it. Legacy: The True Story of the LA Lakers focuses on the rise of the franchise in the 1980s to where it is right now.

Over the last nine episodes, the docuseries showed the influence of Dr. Jerry Buss and his trust in the team. Moreover, how the likes of Magic Johnson, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Kobe Bryant, and Shaquille O’Neal helped the Lakers become a great franchise.

Now, in Legacy: The True Story of the LA Lakers episode 10, fans are expecting a befitting end to it. With that being said, let’s focus on the release details and more in the next section of our streaming guide.

When will Legacy: The True Story of the LA Lakers episode 10 release?

The 10-part docuseries’ finale has already been released in the United States on October 10, 2022. It was added to Hulu’s amazing library at 12:00 AM Eastern Time (ET) on the above-mentioned date.

But thanks to Hulu’s partnership with Disney+ Hotstar, the episode will also be coming to India. The only downside is that it will release on October 11, 2022, at 12:30 PM Indian Standard Time (IST). Before moving forward, here’s a detailed guide on the Disney+ Hotstar release time schedule.

How to watch Legacy: The True Story of the LA Lakers episode 10 for free?

Considering the docuseries is a Hulu original, you can rely on the service’s free trial to watch the episode for free, albeit for a limited period of time. However, people relying on Disney+ Hotstar cannot watch the show for free. Fortunately, there are a few telecom plans which you can use to get a free account on the streaming platform.

This concludes our guide.