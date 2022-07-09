How To Launch The PS5 In Safe Mode?

If your PS5 is not acting sane or there’s any other issue, starting the PS5 in safe mode will make it easier to solve the issue. Meanwhile, for those who do not know how to start the PS5 in safe mode, we’ll share the steps and all the information related to it in this guide.

Safe mode allows users to do several tasks with the most basic functions available for those unaware. Furthermore, in safe mode, your PS5 will start the OS in a diagnostic mode rather than launching it under normal conditions. Meanwhile, out of the basic functions, a user can change the video output resolution, update the system software and even reset the PS5, among other things.

Here’s how to start your PS5 in safe mode

Image: Akshay Bhardwaj via Fossbytes

If, for some reason, your PS5 doesn’t boot up in safe mode, leave the console be for 20 minutes and unplug the cables; this is called Power Cycling your PS5, and this should fix if the console is not launching in safe mode. Moreover, make sure that you’ve connected all the cables properly.

1. First off, turn off the PS5 by holding on to the power button if the OS stops responding; however, you can also turn it off with the controller.

2. Now that the PS5 is switched off, press the power button for about 7-8 seconds; during this time, you’ll hear two beeps; after the second beep, you take your finger off the power button.

3. Next, you need to connect the PS5 DualSense controller to the console using a USB cable and press the PS button on the controller.

Image: Akshay Bhardwaj via Fossbytes

4. Finally, your PS5 has started in safe mode.

From here, you can access the basic functions, wipe the old OS, and install a new one on the PS5. However, back up the console’s data before installing a new OS on your PS5. Also, to install a new OS on your PS5 in safe mode, you need to have the installation files on a USB drive connected to the PS5. Meanwhile, you will need to download the OS files from the internet from here.

Well, that’s it for this how-to guide. Meanwhile, if you face any difficulties launching your console in safe mode, try Power Cycling your console.