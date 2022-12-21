New The Last of Us Teaser Previews Horrifying Threats 

When The Last of Us was released in 2013, it was hailed as one of the greatest achievements in video game history. Especially in terms of its brilliant storytelling. Joel and Ellie’s story is one of the most complex ever written. That is why it is critical that this HBO adaptation succeeds. Fortunately, based on what has been shown thus far, this has the potential to be one of the best video game adaptations.

It all starts with Pascal and Ramsey, who perfectly represent Joel and Ellie. The release of HBO’s The Last of Us is just months away. As a result, promotions for the series based on the well-known PlayStation franchise have blossomed with fresh graphics, posters, and trailers.

HBO releases new The Last of Us teaser

The newly released teaser shows the explosive terror that awaits fan favorites Joel (Pedro Pascal) and Ellie (Bella Ramsey). Fans of the game will recognize the teaser because it contains lines and shots taken directly from the source material. Ellie, like in the first game, was bitten by an infected but is immune to the virus. This sparks her and Joel’s journey across the Clicker-infected countryside in search of the Fireflies, a faction with a potential cure. However, as the trailer implies, that will not be easy. We also get a lot more time with Clickers, the franchise’s main zombie horde.

To put it simply, they appear to be equally as ghastly scary as in the games. Even now, ten years later, gamers still get goosebumps from the delightfully spooky sound they create. However, Joel warns us that in addition to the infected and clickers, raiders are going to be a problem as well. Additionally, the teaser also offers a fresh look at Bill (Nick Offerman), Riley (Storm Reid), and Tess (Anna Torv). The latter of which features Joel in a very moving scene. Again, if you have played the game, you are aware of the heartbreaking scenes that will follow.

The Last of Us will premiere on HBO on January 15, 2023, with nine episodes.