The Large Hadron Collider (LHC) Discovers Three New Particles

The International Collaboration at the Large Hadron Collider (LHC) has observed three undiscovered particles; it includes a new kind of pentaquark, a pair of tetraquarks that also consists of a novel kind of tetraquark.

The results were presented today at the CERN symposium, thus adding three alien members to the increasing list of hadrons founds at LHC. It will assist the physicists in understanding how the quarks bind together in the composite particles.

What are Quarks?

Quarks are the elementary particles, and it’s available in six flavors, including exotic, up, down, charming, up, and down. They usually combine in the triple groups and binary form hadrons like neutrons and protons to make the atomic nuclei. Although, it’s often rarely combined in the four quark setting or given quark or the ‘“quaternary quarks” and “pentaquarks.”

Image: Cern

Theorists nearly six decades ago predicted the strange hadrons simultaneously as the conventional hadrons; however, LHCb and other experiments have recently observed it in the last 20 years.

The majority of the exotic hadrons that have been discovered in the previous two decades are wither pentaquarks or tetraquarks, which also contain a charm antiquark and a charm quark, with the two or three left subatomic particles being odd quark or an up, down quark. However, in the past two years, LHCb discovered various exotic hadrons.

New Discoveries

The LHCb collaboration announced today two new kinds of exotic hadrons. The first type was observed in the breakdown of “decay” of (negatively charged) B mesons. It is a pentagon that contains a charm quark, a charm antiquark with an up and down quark, and the strange quark.

It is the first one to include a strange quark. The outcome is extremely important as it holds the statistical significance of the 15 standard deviations apart from the five standard deviations needed to claim the observation in particle physics.

Image: Cern

The second type is twice electrically charged quadruple. It’s an open entranced tetraquark that consists of strange antiquarks, Charm Quarks, and up and down quarks Antiquark, that was witnessed with the neutral counterpart (in a joint analysis of the decay) of positively charged and the neutral B mesons.

Nils Toning, the LHCb physics coordinator, said, “The more analyzes we do, the more exotic hadrons we find,” he also added, “We were experiencing a period of discovery similar to the 1950s when the discovery of the “particle zoo” of hadrons began and eventually led to quark The classic hadron model of the 1960s. We are making “Particle Zoo 2.0”.

Chris Parks, the LHCb spokesman, said, “Finding new types of tetraquarks and pentaquarks and measuring their properties will help theorists to develop a unified model of exotic hadrons, the exact nature of which is largely unknown,” before adding It will also help to better understand conventional hadrons.”