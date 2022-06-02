Laid Back Camp Movie Trailer Released

“Laid Back Camp” or “Yuru Camp” is a calm slice of life anime that aired its first season in 2018. After two very successful seasons, a short movie, and more, we are about to get a new Laid Back Camp movie.

That’s right; there’s a new movie on the horizon with the girls now all grown up. If you’d like to know what that looks like, you should check out the brand new trailer released by the creators. You can watch it down below.

Laid Back Camp movie official trailer

The new promo, while short, really gives us all that we need to know. We get a look at all the characters now grown up and an idea of what the plot is about. Moreover, the film seems to perfectly capture the calm and chill feeling of the anime, which is excellent to know. Also, we get to hear a bit of the opening song “Sun Is Coming Up” by Asaka.

What is the Laid Back Camp movie about?

Image Credit: C-Station

The film takes place a good few years after the anime. All the girls have grown up and left their camoing club days behind. But one day, Rin gets a text from Chiaki, who is in charge of reopening a site that had closed several years ago. Rin suggests that a spacious site like this would be a great campsite.

So Chiaki and Rin reunite with Nadeshiko, Aoi, and Ena to redevelop the site into a campsite. Fans of the anime will instantly be at home with scenes of the girls mowing grass, holding meetings, and making campsites which are just like the anime. The film is shaping up to be a great send-off for this beloved franchise.

The film is getting its Japanese theatrical release on July 1, 2022. Although there is no global release yet, we should be getting info for it sometime after the Japanese release.