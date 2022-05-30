Kuo Says Apple A16 Bionic Will Also Be A 5nm Chip

Apple is popular for consistently producing products that ensure customer satisfaction and provide them value for money. The latest addition to the trillion-dollar family’s smartphone range, the Apple iPhone 14 series, will feature an A16 Bionic chip.

It was rumored that the base variants of iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Max will use a refreshed version of the A15 Bionic chipset, while the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max will feature the A16 Bionic.

It was also reported that the A16 Bionic is based on the novel 4nm process node by TSMC. However, as per the tipster ShrimpApplePro, it may not be true. Instead, new reports suggest that the company stick to its 5nm tech.

From a fairly reliable source, but take this one with a big grain of MSG.

A16 Bionic will continue to use 5nm from TSMC N5P. From the list I received from source “TSMCFF5”

A16 Bionic will continue to use 5nm from TSMC N5P. Upgrades are slightly better CPU, LPDDR5 RAM and better GPU.

A smaller process node provides the chipmakers with inserting a higher number of transistors at the same place, and as they get smaller, they get quicker while consuming less energy.

Previously, the A15Bionic was manufactured with 5nm technology. Although the fabrication process was the same for A14, there were changes in other areas to improve over 10 percent in CPU performance and above 30 percent in Graphics performance.

The A15 was also 50 percent quicker than the last generation from Samsung, Qualcomm, and MediaTek.

In his Tweets, ShrimpApplePro states that the chip won’t be based on the 4nm process. It will also provide an upgraded GPU, CPU, and a quicker LPDDR5 RAM.

A Reliable Apple insider source, Ming-Chi Kio, now backups up the claim about the company sticking to the 5nm process for A16.

(1/4)

According to TSMC's public announcements & the roadmap:

1. Significantly better N3 & N4P won't start mass production until 2023.

2. N5P & N4 are the latest technologies Apple can use for 2H22 products.

N4 has no advantages vs. N5P.

Both sources emphasize that the N4 process doesn’t provide much improvement to N5P, and the progress would be marginal. Enthusiasts could argue that the latest flagship chip from Qualcomm, the “snapdragon eight-plus Gen 1,” appears to be benefitting from the TSMC’s 4nm process.

Regardless of the situation, the A16 Bionic will provide a lot more power to the user than the requirements of an average person and will maintain its dominance over its competition. It could help the company dictate the competition and establish its new product becoming the phone of 2022.

As per the rumors, iPhone 14 pro and pro max will offer cutouts for selfie camera and Face ID technology, while the regular variants will retain the feature. The iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max are also likely to boast a new 48MP camera. The products will also get better satellite connectivity and an impeccable selfie camera.