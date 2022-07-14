“Kung Fu Panda: The Dragon Knight” Release Date & Time: Can I Watch It For Free?

The Kung Fu Panda franchise began way back in 2008. Since then, it has become one of the most beloved animated franchises. As of now, there are four Kung Fu Panda movies in the franchise. But now, the legendary warrior is returning again, which is in a series. Yes, Kung Fu Panda: The Dragon Knight will be the newest addition to the franchise.

Since it will be an animated series, we can expect a lot more from Po. Additionally, audience-favorite Jack Black will be returning to voice the iconic character. As for the plot of the new series, fans will see a new character alongside Po. His new partner goes by the name of Wandering Blade.

Let’s shed some light on the release details of the new Kung Fu Panda web series. Moreover, we will also talk about if you can watch it for free or not.

What time is ‘Kung Fu Panda: The Dragon Knight’ released?

The newest adventure of the legendary warrior Po will be available to stream online on July 14, 2022. The eleven action-packed episodes of the web series will be added to Netflix on the aforementioned date. As for its release time will be available at 12:00 AM PT/3:00 AM ET/12:30 PM IST.

Can I watch ‘Kung Fu Panda: The Dragon Knight’ for free on Netflix?

Unfortunately, you cannot watch the new Kung Fu Panda series for free. The primary reason for it is that Netflix is a subscription-based platform. And it is no longer providing a free trial. But on a positive note, a few telecom companies are providing a free account on Netflix with their plans.

That’s it from our end. What are your expectations from the series? Let us know your views in the comments section below.