‘Konosuba’ Season 3 And Megumin Spin-Off Announced

KonoSuba: God’s Blessing on This Wonderful World! is a fantastic comedy anime based on the novel series written by Natsume Akatsuki and illustrated by Kurone Mishima. Although the anime is popular with a massive fanbase, it seemed like we would be waiting forever for Konosuba Season 3.

But the painfully long wait has now come to an end. The creators have finally revealed that season 3 is now coming. And not only that, but we’re also getting a spin-off. If you’d like to know more, then keep reading.

Konosuba Season 3 And Megumin Spin Off

Konosuba is getting not just one, but TWO new TV anime! https://t.co/AEPPfUo9m5 — Anime News Network (@Anime) May 29, 2022

According to a report by Anime News Network, Kadokawa has announced the following two projects in a press release. One of them is the highly anticipated next installment of this anime. While the other unexpected announcement is the adaptation of the spin-off novel based around the fan-favorite explosive wizard Megumin.

Is ‘Konosuba’ worth watching?

This is an isekai anime, whereas our protagonist Kazuma is usually transported to another world after an early demise. That might make you think this is just another run-of-the-mill fantasy isekai anime. But what’s unique here is that the plot is more of a parody of the isekai genre and loves to contort the various cliché that comes with this genre.

This leads to our main character being a lousy scheming scumbag instead of the honorable protagonist we expect. Moreover, his party members are just as weird and wacky, if not more. So if you’re looking to spice up your isekai anime and get some of the best comedy this industry offers, do check this anime out.