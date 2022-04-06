“Komi San Can’t Communicate” Season 2 Release Date & Time: Can I Watch It For Free?

“Komi San Can’t Communicate” is a rom-com anime about Shouko Komi, who, as you might have guessed, has communication problems. The anime based on the popular manga came out in October 2021 and is one of the highlights of Fall 2021. As such, fans are now waiting for Komi San Can’t Communicate Season 2.

Watch your favorite anime for free with Funimation's 14-day free trial

And that wait is finally at an end. The first episode of season 2 premieres in Japan on April 6, 2022. Although the actual date will be April 7, 2022, since the programming block starts at 12:00 am. But all this is for Japan TV. What about streaming? And can it be watched online for free? This guide will precisely answer those questions.

But before we begin, there’s another great anime receiving a second season. “The Rising of the Shield Hero” is finally getting its second season. And unlike Komi San, Naofumi had to wait 4 years for the season 2 his anime, so do check it out.

Where to watch ‘Komi San Can’t Communicate’ Season 2 online?

Image Credit: OLM Studios

Just like the first season of the show, Netflix has bagged the rights for the international release of season 2 as well. Moreover, similar to before, the release on Netflix will be delayed compared to the Japanese release. To be exact, the anime will air on Netflix weekly from April 27, 2022, onwards. You can check it out by heading on over to this page.

How to watch ‘Komi San Can’t Communicate’ Season 2 for free on Netflix?

Sadly, Netflix, the platform where the anime is being released, is not free. You will have to buy a subscription if you want access to its catalog. However, there are certain ways to watch its content for free. You can check them out right down below –

1. Month-long Free Trial for new users.

2. Free year-long subscription with Verizon Fios.

3. T-Mobile will give basic and standard subscriptions for $8.99 and $13.99.

4. Jio Postpaid Plans starting at Rs. 399.

5. Vi Redx plan at Rs 1099 per month.

What to expect from ‘Komi San Can’t Communicate’ Season 2?

The anime is focuses on Komi Shouko, a girl who has trouble communicating with others. Also, the fact that she’s drop-dead gorgeous, making her difficult to approach, has her feeling lonely. But her life changes when Tadano approaches her, and she decides to make 100 friends starting with Tadano himself.

As we move into season 2, Komi is still on her quest, with Tadano helping her. So expect to meet more wacky and insane people that Komi will befriend this season. And maybe something might happen between Komi and Tadano as well. You’ll have to watch the anime to find that out.

That’s all we have for today. Are you excited to see meet Komi and her ever-growing friend group again? Let us know your thoughts and expectations in the comments below.