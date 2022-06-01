‘Komi San Can’t Communicate’ Season 2 Episode 9 Release Date & Time: Where To Watch It Online?

Komi San and her classmates are currently on a trip in Kyoto. Although they are the ones on a trip, us, the viewers, are getting that Kyoto experience too along with the usual wholesome goodness this anime is known for. So we can’t wait to see more of it in Komi San Can’t Communicate Season 2 Episode 9.

Watch your favorite anime for free with Funimation's 14-day free trial

With that, let’s talk about the release date of the upcoming episode. It will be getting its Japanese release on June 2, 2022. But as fans of this anime may already know, the global release is a bit delayed compared to the Japanese release. So episode 9 will be available for fans outside Japan on June 22, 2022.

Now that you know how long you’re gonna be waiting for it, let’s also talk about where to watch it. But before we begin, make sure you’re all caught up with the previous episode. If not, check out our guide on Komi San Can’t Communicate Season 2 Episode 8 right here.

Where to watch ‘Komi San Can’t Communicate’ season 2 episode 9 online?

Image Credit: OLM Studios

Contrary to what you may think, this anime does not release on the usual sites like Crunchyroll or Funimation. The streaming rights for this anime belong to none other than the streaming giant Netflix. However, this also leads to a difference in the Global and Japanese release.

The second season began on Netflix on April 27, 2022. We’re still catching up with the weekly release schedule and there are 6 episodes of the new season available till date. You can check them out yourself by heading on over to this page.

Find your dream job

How is ‘Komi San Can’t Communicate’ season 2, episode 9?

Last episode saw the start of the highly anticipated Kyoto trip. And we got to see it right from the start from the train station itself. We also got to see everyone being made into groups with Komi being in a group with two completely new people. As Tadano describes all the groups we see how awkward Komi’s group is.

So now we move on to the new episode which will be the second part of the Kyoto trip. Along with more Komi and Tadano moments, we also expect a friendship to blossom between Komi and her new groupmates. Moreover, we would also like to see some of the other groups too, namely Tadano’s group with Katai and Naruse.