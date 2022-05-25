‘Komi San Can’t Communicate’ Season 2 Episode 8 Release Date & Time: Where To Watch It Online?

The winter term for Komi San and her classmates is finally underway in the second season of Komi San Can’t Communicate. We already got to meet some new characters in the last episode, and it looks like more are to come in Komi San Can’t Communicate Season 2 Episode 8.

So let’s go over the release date for the upcoming episode. It will be released in Japan on May 26, 2022. However, fans may already know the global release started a bit later than the Japanese release. So expect episode 8 to release globally on June 15, 2022.

Now that you know when it is coming out let’s also go over where you will be watching it. But there’s no point in going over the new episode if you still haven’t seen the previous one. So do check out our guide on Komi San Can’t Communicate Season 2 Episode 7. Now without further ado, let’s talk about the new episode.

Where to watch ‘Komi San Can’t Communicate’ season 2 episode 8 online?

Image Credit: OLM Studios

Unlike the usual suspects like Crunchyroll and Funimation, this anime sees its online release on a completely different service. That streaming service is the top dog of the streaming market Netflix. But this also means there’s a difference in the time of release.

The new season began on April 27, 2022, around a month after the actual Japanese release. We’re still catching up with only 5 episodes of season 2 available on Netflix now. You can check them out yourself by heading on over to this page.

How is ‘Komi San Can’t Communicate’ season 2, episode 8?

The last episode continued with Komi San trying to deal with Najimi seeing her holding hands with Tadano. This led to her dropping a letter for Najimi and even Tadano thinking it all a hallucination. Also, we have to mention the introduction of Naruse and Kometani. Both are hilarious combo, a Naruse being an extreme narcissist and Kometani being a narrator of all his exploits.

Then we move on to the announcement of the Kyoto trip, which is what the next episode is all about. It will be a single segment episode titled “It’s Just the School Trip (Shūgakuryokō Desu).” As the title suggests, we’ll be seeing what might be the first half of the exciting school trip to Kyoto.