‘Komi San Can’t Communicate’ Season 2 Episode 7 Release Date & Time: Where To Watch It Online?

We’re finally done with all the Winter Holidays in the second season of ‘Komi San Can’t Communicate,’ and it’s time to go back to school. What new stories and characters will we see in Komi San’s rejuvenated school life? We will find out in ‘Komi San Can’t Communicate’ Season 2 Episode 7.

So let’s talk about the release date of the upcoming episode. It will be released on Japanese television on May 19, 2022. But since the global release started later, fans outside Japan will be waiting till June 8, 2022, to watch the 7th episode.

With that out of the way, let’s go over where to watch the new episode online. However, there’s no point talking about the new episode if you haven’t seen the previous one yet. So make sure to check out our guide on ‘Komi San Can’t Communicate’ Season 2 Episode 7. Now without further ado, let’s talk about the upcoming episode.

Where to watch ‘Komi San Can’t Communicate’ season 2 episode 7 online?

Image Credit: OLM Studios

Fans of the series probably know this, but this rom-com is a bit special for streaming releases. Unlike the usual anime streaming sites, the rights to this anime are held solely by Netflix. And with that, there is also a difference between Japanese global releases.

The new season began on April 27, 2022, about a month after the actual Japanese release. We’re still catching up with only 4 episodes of season 2 available on Netflix. You can check them out yourself by heading on over to this page.

How is ‘Komi San Can’t Communicate’ season 2, episode 7?

The last episode continued with more winter fun, but it also led to consequences. Tadano caught a cold and tried to call Najimi for help. But because of his sickness, he instead called up Komi San instead. Komi San, of course, came to his house, which led to some great scenes of her taking care of Tadano. This led to the climax with Komi San holding Tadano’s hand and Najimi barging in on this touching scene.

The titles of the segments in the new episode are “It’s Just a Misunderstanding (Gokai Desu),” “It’s Just a Hallucination (Genkaku Desu),” “It’s Just a Narcissist (Narushisuto Desu),” and “It’s Just a Group Decision for the School Trip (Shūgakuryokō no Han Kime Desu).” Komi San will probably try to clear up any misunderstanding with Najimi in the first place. Also, expect to meet some new characters in this episode as well.