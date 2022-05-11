‘Komi San Can’t Communicate’ Season 2 Episode 6 Release Date & Time: Where To Watch It Online?

While it’s hot outside, winter is booming in “Komi San Can’t Communicate” season 2, and we will not be the ones to complain. The anime has been having a kind of “Winter arc” with various activities regarding the season of snow. Moreover, ‘Komi San Can’t Communicate’ Season 2 Episode 6 will continue this trend.

So let’s talk about when we will get to watch the new episode. It will be released in Japan on May 12, 2022. But the global release started a bit late, with the first episode airing on April 27, 2022. So global fans will be waiting till about June 1, 2022, for episode 6.

Now that you know when it’s releasing let’s also go over how you can watch it online. But before we begin, make sure you’re caught up on the latest episode. If not, check out our guide on Komi San Can’t Communicate Season 2 Episode 5. Now without further ado, let’s talk about the upcoming episode.

Where to watch ‘Komi San Can’t Communicate’ season 2 episode 6 online?

Image Credit: OLM Studios

Like the first season, the anime does not release on the usual sites like Crunchyroll and Funimation. The rights to stream it lies exclusively in the hands of the streaming giant Netflix. But this made it so that there is a difference in the global and Japanese releases.

Season 2 started weekly on Netflix on April 27, 2022, which is very late compared to the Japanese release. So we only have three episodes of the new season available for fans outside Japan. Episode 6 is expected to arrive on Netflix at the start of June. You can check it out by heading on over to this page.

How is ‘Komi San Can’t Communicate’ season 2, episode 6?

Last episode saw the anime going back to the formula with many fun segments instead of long ones like episode 4. It involved Komi enjoying the snowy new year with both friends and family. We got to see snowball fights, snowmen, and a Shrine Visit, which gave us another look of Komi San in a Kimono.

The titles of the segments in the new episode are “It’s just like every new year (Sorezore no Oshōgatsu Desu),” and “It’s just ice skating (Aisu Sukēto Desu),” and “It’s just the common cold (Kaze Desu).” Komi San is back from her family home and enjoying more Winter activities with her friends. But it looks like in all this winter fun, someone is about to catch a cold.