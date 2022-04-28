‘Komi San Can’t Communicate’ Season 2 Episode 4 Release Date & Time: Where To Watch It Online?

An anime is normally judged by its first three episodes. So if we use the same principle for the second season of Komi San Can’t Communicate, we’re happy to confirm that this anime is just as good as expected. Fans are now desperately waiting for more of Komi San in Komi San Can’t Communicate Season 2 Episode 4.

Watch your favorite anime for free with Funimation's 14-day free trial

With that said, let’s go over the release date of the new episode. It will be released in Japan on April 27, 2022, which will be April 28 instead due to a programming block. However, the global release is on April 27, 2022, for the first episode of this season. So expect the fourth episode to be released globally on May 19, 2022.

Now that you know the release date, you should also know where to watch it online. But there’s no point in watching the latest episode without watching the previous one. So check out our guide on Komi San Can’t Communicate Season 2 Episode 3 as well. Now without further ado, let’s talk about the new episode.

Where to watch ‘Komi San Can’t Communicate’ season 2 episode 4 online?

Image Credit: OLM Studios

The right to stream this anime belongs exclusively to Netflix only. So you cannot watch it on the usual anime platforms like Crunchyroll and Funimation. Since it’s on Netflix, there are a few caveats with its global release.

Outside of Japan, the anime begins airing weekly on April 27, 2022. So fans outside Japan will be waiting till around the middle of May to watch the latest episode. You can check out the actual page on Netflix right here.

How is ‘Komi San Can’t Communicate’ season 2 episode 4?

The last episode 3 was the usual wholesome goodness we expect from this anime. We got to see more of the fantasies of the boys from the class, Komi San hanging with Tadano and others, and of course, the Tadano and Katai segment. The last segment was a bit special, with more romance brewing between the main duo.

And it looks like the new episode will carry on that spirit, with an entire episode possibly centered around the two. The next episode will not have any segments and is just titled “Merry Christmas.” The holiday season is prime time for any rom-com anime to move the plot forward, and we hope we see that here too.