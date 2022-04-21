“Komi San Can’t Communicate” Season 2 Episode 3 Release Date & Time: Where To Watch It Online?

Two episodes have now come out of the incredible slice of life anime “Komi San Can’t Communicate,” and fans love it. The show is just as wholesome and fun as season 1, if not more. So now we cannot wait to see what’s in store for us in Komi San Can’t Communicate Season 2 Episode 3.

With that, let’s talk about the release date of the upcoming episode. The new episode is slated for release in Japan on April 20, 2022, which is April 21, due to a programming block. But the global release is on April 27, 2022, for the new season. So expect the third episode to be released globally on May 12, 2022.

Now that we know when it’s coming out, let’s go over where to watch it online. But before that, do make sure you’re all caught up by checking out our guide on Komi San Can’t Communicate Season 2 Episode 2. Now without further ado, let’s talk about the new episode.

Where to watch ‘Komi San Can’t Communicate’ season 2 episode 3 online?

Image Credit: OLM Studios

The way to stream this anime is unique compared to the usual. That is because the streaming rights for this anime are owned exclusively by Netflix. And just like the first season, the new season will be released a bit later on Netflix than in Japan.

Outside of Japan, season 2 will begin airing on Netflix on April 27, 2022. After which, we will be getting the rest of the episodes on a weekly basis, like a normal release. So the third episode will air globally on Netflix on May 12, 2022. You can check out the actual page on Netflix right here.

How is ‘Komi San Can’t Communicate’ season 2 episode 3?

The second episode of the season included some great segments like the cat café scene and the fantasy scene. While subtle, the anime seems to be hinting more toward the growing feeling of Komi and Tadano for each other.

The segments in the third episode are titled “Feelings,” “Fantasies 2,” “Invitation to Lunch,” and “Roasted Potatoes.” The “Feelings” section sounds interesting as it might dwell more on the romance between Tadano and Komi. Also, we have “Fantasies 2,” which we expect is similar to the previous episode’s “Fantasies” segment. The other segments don’t seem noteworthy, but we’ll have to wait and see the episode to find out.