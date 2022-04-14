“Komi San Can’t Communicate” Season 2 Episode 2 Release Date & Time: Where To Watch It Online?

The second season of “Komi San Can’t Communicate” is finally underway, with episode one released on April 6, 2022 (technically April 7). And to fans’ delight, it is just as adorable and funny as the first season. So now we cannot wait to watch Komi San Can’t Communicate season 2, episode 2.

So let’s talk about the release of the upcoming episode. The episode will air in Japan on April 14, 2022. But this is for Japan. As you may know, the global release of season 2 is on April 27, 2022, instead. So season 2 outside Japan will probably be on May 4, 2022.

With that out of the way, is there any way to stream this anime online? If you’re looking for the answer to that, you’re in the right place. But before we begin, do check out Komi San Can’t Communicate season 2 episode 1 as well.

Where to watch ‘Komi San Can’t Communicate’ season 2 episode 2 online?

Image Credit: OLM Studios

Since it’s an anime, you might think it will be available on the usual suspects like Crunchyroll and Funimation. But fans of this popular anime probably already know that Netflix has the right to stream this anime exclusively. Moreover, just like the first season, we will be getting the new season a bit later than the Japan release.

This means that episode 1 of season 2 will be released globally on April 27, 2022, and then go on weekly from thereon. The episode will be available to stream online on May 4, 2022. You can check out the actual page on Netflix right here.

How is ‘Komi San Can’t Communicate’ season 2 episode 2?

The new season of Komi San started strong, with the first year of high school just about to end. It was a fun episode with Komi San hanging out with her new friends and a wholesome incident in the final exams. Furthermore, we also got to meet the new character Katai Kun.

The new episode will have four sub-parts titled Typhoon, Cat Cafe, Fantasies, and The Love Game. We expect to meet a new character called Naruse Shisato, who is teased in the trailer too. Also, the concept of Komi San is a Cat Cafe is also very intriguing, considering how much she likes cats.