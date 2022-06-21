‘Komi San Can’t Communicate’ Season 2 Episode 12 Release Date & Time: Where To Watch It Online?

The latest episode of ‘Komi San Can’t Communicate’ was a return to its usual format. Komi made some new friends, and there was a hilarious Yamai-related section. But the next one will be different as it is White Day, and we’re about to see some progress. We cannot wait to see what will happen in Komi San Can’t Communicate Season 2, Episode 12.

Watch your favorite anime for free with Funimation's 14-day free trial

With that said, let’s go over the release date of the upcoming episode. It is set to be released in Japan on June 22, 2022. However, many fans may already know that the global release began much later than the Japanese one. So expect episode 12 to be released outside Japan on July 13, 2022.

Now that we’re done talking about the when, let’s go over where. But there’s no point in knowing about the upcoming episode if you haven’t seen the latest one yet. So check out our guide on Komi San Can’t Communicate season 2 episode 11 if you haven’t already.

Where to watch ‘Komi San Can’t Communicate’ season 2 episode 12 online?

Image Credit: OLM Studios

Unlike most popular anime, which find themselves on the big anime streamers like Crunchyroll and Funimation, this rom-com is a bit different. The right to stream this anime is owned solely by the streaming giant Netflix. However, this is not the only oddity regarding this anime’s global release.

The second season began on Netflix on April 27, 2022. So we’re still catching up with the weekly release schedule, and there are 9 episodes of season 2 available to date. You can check them out yourself by heading over to this page.

Find your dream job

How is ‘Komi San Can’t Communicate’ season 2, episode 12?

In episode 11, Komi San’s quest for 100 friends saw great progress. The first addition was Onigashima, who, like her name, is angry most of the time since nothing goes her way. But after Komi San helped her with her earphones, she finally calmed down a bit, and both became friends. Amami is another sweet person who is always ready to help people. She also ends up as friends with Komi after she offers some help to this kind girl.

After that, we saw some usual Yamai shenanigans, and the chill episode 11 ended. But episode 12 will revolve around White Day. For those that don’t know, on White Day, boys who received chocolate reciprocate with a gift of their own. So we expect to see some real progress between Komi and Tadano in the upcoming episode.