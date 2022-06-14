‘Komi San Can’t Communicate’ Season 2 Episode 11 Release Date & Time: Where To Watch It Online?

In the previous episode of season 2, we got to see something truly wonderful. We’re, of course, talking about Valentine’s day theme and the progress of the relationship between Komi and Tadano. We finally see some good signs, and we’re sure more will come in Komi San Can’t Communicate Season 2 Episode 11.

So let’s talk about the release date of the upcoming episode. It is set to release in Japan on June 16, 2022. However, many fans may already know the global release began much later than the Japanese one. So expect episode 11 to release outside Japan on July 6, 2022.

With that out, we can now go over where to watch the new episode online. But there’s no point in talking about the new episode if you still haven’t seen the last one. So do check out our guide on Komi San Can’t Communicate Season 2 Episode 10.

Where to watch ‘Komi San Can’t Communicate’ season 2 episode 11 online?

Image Credit: OLM Studios

Although most anime end up on sites like Crunchyroll or Funimation, this slice of life is unavailable on those platforms. Instead, the rights to stream this anime belong to none other than the streaming giant Netflix. But this is also the reason that there are slight differences in the global and Japanese releases.

The second season began on Netflix on April 27, 2022. So we’re still catching up with the weekly release schedule, and there are 8 episodes of the new season available till now. You can check them out yourself by heading on over to this page.

How is ‘Komi San Can’t Communicate’ season 2, episode 11?

The last episode was certainly an exciting one for fans since it was Valentine’s Day-themed episode. We see Komi San preparing chocolate for everyone along with Onomine and Otori. After that fun time, we get the actual day where everyone gives each other chocolates, including Komi San.

But surprisingly, Tadano does not get a chocolate from her at all. This irks him quite a lot, and he thinks Komi might hate him. But she finally musters up the courage and gives him chocolate while telling him that this is the best one she has made. So the next episode will also be very exciting as we will see how Tadano will react to this and what Komi San will do about it.