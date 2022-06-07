Komi Can’t Communicate Season 2 Episode 10 Release Date & Time: Can I Watch It For Free?

Last time around, Komi-san and her classmates were on a trip to Kyoto. It was an amazing episode and even gave fans the chance to see the beauty of Kyoto in the anime. ‘Komi Can’t Communicate’ season 2 episode 10 will focus on Valentine’s Day. We’ll talk more about the plot later; first, let’s shed some light on its release details.

Officially, the episode will be available in Japan on June 09, 2022, at 12:00 AM JST. However, due to the time difference, the same episode will be available on June 08, 2022, in the U.S. and India at 8:00 AM PT/11:00 AM ET/8:30 PM IST, respectively.

With that being said, let’s focus on where to watch the anime online. Moreover, we will also talk about if you can watch the anime for free or not.

Where to watch ‘Komi Can’t Communicate’ season 2 episode 10?

Usually, most big-name anime is available online on Crunchyroll and Funimation. However, that is not the case with Komi Can’t Communicate. If you live in Japan, you can simply watch the anime on your TV.

But if you are outside of Japan, you will have to watch the anime on Netflix. Since the anime is not simulcasting, that’s why the release date is different for multiple regions as well.

Can I watch ‘Komi Can’t Communicate’ for free on Netflix?

Technically, you cannot watch the anime for free on Netflix. The streaming service no longer provides a free trial to new users. Fortunately, you can take advantage of a few offers to get a free subscription to Netflix.

What to expect from ‘Komi Can’t Communicate’ season 2 episode 10?

After episode 9, the Kyoto trip is finally over. But that doesn’t mean the students will get a rest. Now, Valentine’s Day is already here. Komi-san didn’t know what it felt to be in love before. But now, she seems to be developing feelings for Tadano. The new episode will most likely focus on her struggles in confessing her love.

Will she be able to do it? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.