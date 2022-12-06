Here Are Kirstie Alley’s Most Popular Films & Series

Death is a bizarre and uncertain phenomenon. It takes our favorite peers away from us. Over the years, we’ve lost many gems in our entertainment industry. Today is also gloomy as we’ve lost the most beautiful and talented American actress, Kirstie Alley. She is best known for her role as Rebecca Howe in the NBC sitcom Cheers.

She made her screen debut with 1982’s Star Trek: The Wrath of Khan. In her extraordinary career, she gave us many epic films and series. Moreover, today we’re here to commemorate all of her best titles and to provide her with a little tribute from our side. So without any further ado, let’s get started with this legendary list.

Kirstie Alley’s top 8 Films & Series

8. Kirstie

The American sitcom aired on T.V. land from December 4, 2013, to February 26, 2014. Moreover, the series followed the life of a Tony Award-winning actress, Madison “Maddie” Banks. It depicts how her life turns upside down when she reunites with her son Arlo. While the show went great, it soon got cancelled as Kirstie had to leave her role for personal reasons.

With only one season in its arsenal, the series stands at an IMDb rating of 5. Furthermore, it has many incredible stars, including Eric Petersen, Rhea Perlman, and Michael Richards.

7. Veronica’s Closet

Veronica’s Closet is a sitcom that revolves around the story of Veronica Chase (Kirstie Alley), who is a romantic expert and owns a lingerie company Veronica Closet. The series showcases the story of Veronica escaping her terrible husband and getting her life back on track. Along with many big names, the series also boards Kathy Najimy and Dan Cortese. The show has a total of three seasons and is currently having an IMDb rating of 5.7.

6. Look who’s talking

Look who’s talking is another romantic comedy film starring Alley in the lead role. The film narrates the story of Mollie, who gets pregnant during an affair with married executive Albert. However, he cheats on her, too, with another woman. After that, she decides to raise the baby on her own. Moreover, the entire film is shown from the baby’s point of view.

The film’s story and creativity were undoubtedly ahead of its time. Furthermore, it boards an ensemble cast that includes John Travolta and George Segal in lead roles.

5. David’s Mother

David’s Mother is a beautiful film narrating the story of a brave mother trying to cope with her autistic child. The film was made for television and aired on CBS. Moreover, it is also considered the most entertaining title by Kirstie as the fans got to see her different side in the movie. Alley won an Emmy Award for her exceptional role in the film and was also nominated for the Golden Globe Award.

4. Summer School

The 1987 released film was a blockbuster hit at that time. Starring Kirstie and Mark Harmon in the lead roles, the film follows the story of a P.E. teacher Freddy Shoop who ends up teaching English at summer school to his students. Moreover, he will lose his job unless all the students pass the class. Now Freddy has to find a way to keep his job and make all the students pass the test. With an intriguing story, the film holds an IMDb rating of 6.6.

3. Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan

The adorable actress also gave an outstanding performance in Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan. She played the role of Saavik, Spock’s protege and a Starfleet commander in training at the Enterprises. The role was a blooming start for her career as this was the time when the entire planet realised her surreal talent and beauty.

2. Cheers

Cheers is a long-running American sitcom created by Glen and Les Charles. Moreover, Alley also received back-to-back two Emmys for her performance as Rebecca Howe in the show. The show was an absolute breakthrough for her career. Furthermore, the show has an IMDb rating of 7.9 and is also one of the best sitcoms out there.

1. North And South

The American miniseries is one of Alley’s top-rated works. It tells the story of two friends who struggles to maintain their relationship as the events build towards the American civil war. Moreover, Alley is playing the role of Virgilia Hazard. The show was nominated for Golden Globe and Primetime Emmy Awards.

We hope you have a better idea about the actress’s beloved films and shows. That’s all we have for this article. Are there any other movies you want to add to this list? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below. While you’re here, check out our streaming guide on ten similar shows to Netflix’s Wednesday.