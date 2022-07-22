KickAss Proxy List For 2022 [100% Working KickAss Torrents Alternatives| Kat Proxy Sites]

Torrenting is an easy means to share large files using peer-to-peer (P2P) file-sharing technology as you’re not dependent on a single source or website to download something. To download files using torrents, you need a torrent search engine or a website and a torrent client. After the popular torrent site, Kickass torrent disappeared after it was banned, several Kickass proxy sites have popped up on the internet.

Also, Kickass torrents (KAT cr) is one of the best torrents sites after Pirates Bay. The popular BitTorrent site was founded in 2008 and tasted its fair share of success until it was blocked in 2016.

However, like other torrent sites, the Kickass Kat website has been pulled down in many countries because of the copyrighted content available on it. After the original website was banned, many Kickass torrent mirror sites appeared to entice users. Even the staffers of the original Kickass torrent site tried to revive the website with a new kickass site named “Katcr.co/full” but the site failed to gain much traction.

Despite the fact that the original torrent site has gone underground, Kickass Proxy List could help you access it at all times. The below-mentioned Kat proxy sites act as an intermediate between the Kat mirror websites and your device thus granting you access to Kickass torrent websites even if it is restricted in your region.

Disclaimer: The torrent sites mentioned ahead are just for an informational purpose. We don’t support using them to download copyright-protected content.

KickAss Proxy Sites List 2022 (100% Working)

Here’s a list of KickAss torrents proxy sites. We have tested all these Kat proxy sites, and all the enlisted sites were working at the time of writing.

https://katcr.to/

https://kickasstorrents.to/

https://kickasstorrent.cr/

https://proxyindex.net/

https://thekat.info/

https://kat.li/

https://kat.lat/

https://kickass.unblockit.ca/

https://kat.am/

https://kickass1.to/

https://kat.rip/

Why Use KickAss Proxy Sites?

There is no means to getting Kickass unblocked, but there are proxy sites available that host torrent files. If you want to download torrents, you can use KickAss proxy sites that offer a large number of torrent files and magnet links for downloading your favorite content.

How Do Kickass Proxy Sites Work?

Proxy servers act as a bridge between the website you want to access and your browser. For example, when you use a Kickass Torrent Proxy site, your browser connects to the Kat proxy and then the proxy connects to the website. This helps in accessing content that is restricted in your area due to regional restrictions. The Kickass Proxy list 2022 has all the working links that you can use to download files from the popular torrent website.

Why Is Kickass Torrent Blocked?

You must have noticed that it is not easy to access torrent sites because ISPs (Internet Service Providers) keep them blocked. The reason Kickass Torrent or any torrent site gets blocked by ISPs and government authorities is; Torrent sites host copyrighted material and accessing copyrighted material without its creator’s permission is illegal. One of the major reasons why Kickass is blocked in your region is that ISPs and authorities are trying to enforce strict copyright laws.

How to unblock Kickass Torrents? [3 Easy Ways]

Besides using Kickass proxy, there are other methods you can use to unblock Kickass proxy. Here are 3 easy methods:

1. Use manual DNS configuration

One of the easiest methods to unblock Kickass proxy is by manually configuring your DNS address to remove the restrictions imposed by your ISP. However, this method is not guaranteed to work on every ISP block and by using a DNS server.

2. Use TOR Browser

One of the safest methods to unblock blocked sites is using the TOR browser. It is a privacy-centric browser that encrypts your internet traffic by routing it through several layers. Thus, the destination website is unaware of your original IP address. However, using the TOR browser requires technical expertise as you’d have to configure it.

3. Use A VPN

Another easy way to unblock blocked websites like torrent sites is by using VPN. You can use VPNs like Express VPN, Cyberghost, or other popular VPNs. However, using VPNs is not cheap as you need to purchase a subscription. Besides unblocking the Kickass torrent, you’ll also get an added layer of security if you use a VPN. Here are some of the best VPNs that you can try to unblock websites in your region.

What to do if Kickass proxy sites are blocked?

It often happens that ISPs block proxy sites to render you completely helpless against their ban. Therefore, as an alternative to this proxy site ban, you can search for Kickass torrent mirror sites or you can use Kickass alternatives to access the website. Torrent freaks have already come up with several mirror torrent sites to help you bypass this ISP block.

Kickass Torrents Alternatives 2022

It’s no doubt that KickAss Torrent made a popular name in the BitTorrent ecosystem. Although, most of it was because of the massive amount of pirated content it hosted. Anyway, the fans of the defunct site can now only rely on these Kickass proxy portals. Unless they might want to jump the ship.

If the above-mentioned KickAss torrents proxy sites do not work, there are many alternatives available. Here are some alternatives for Kickass Torrents that you can use in 2022.

1. The Pirate Bay

The Pirate Bay is one of the best Kickass alternatives you can use if you aren’t able to access the website. Undoubtedly, TPB is counted amongst the top torrent sites as you can find a vast number of torrents here. Moreover, you can use our list of Pirate Bay Proxy sites if this torrent site is blocked in your region.

2. Extratorrents

Extratorrent is also counted in the list of popular torrent sites and is often listed in the same category as TPB and Kickass. What makes it a perfect Kickass torrent alternative is the huge number of torrents it offers in different genres.

3. 1337x

Movie buffs, if you’re not able to access Kickass proxy sites, 1337x is the website you should turn to. You will everything movie related starting from the latest movie trailers and old movies. 1337x also has one of th best torrent communities so that you connect with like-minded people.

In our article, you’ll find many popular KickAss search engine alternatives like 1337x, Torrentz2, LimeTorrents, The Pirate Bay, and Zooqle for downloading a variety of torrents.