Keanu Reeves Is Interested In NFTs And The Metaverse

The NFT community has been around for years, yet it has only recently gained hype. Non-fungible tokens have much more to offer than fancy-looking monkeys and exaggerated promises. They provide exclusivity, ownership, and transparency.

Some argue that NFT’s ‘popularity’ has died down, and an NFT of Jack Dorsey going from $2.9 million in value to a mere $7,000 is proof in itself. However, enthusiasts and investors say it is far from the truth.

Even if NFT sales have plummeted by 92%, celebrities are jumping on the scene and leaving their mark on the industry. First, we had Snoop Dogg, then Madonna, and now the newest one is none other than Keanu Reeves.

Keanu Reeves joins NFTs

John Wick, we mean Keanu Reeves, and his partner Alexandra Grant have collaborated in the efforts of the Futureverse Foundation, which is focused on NFTs and art in the metaverse. This isn’t a temporary venture; both Reeves and Grant are serious about the project.

While talking about it, Grant said it is a new concept for them. She added that Hollywood and tech coming together in such a unique way is unusual yet fascinating.

This is a shock to many people because six months back, the renowned actor was skeptical about the rise of Non-Fungible Tokens. When asked about crypto, he said that a friend had bought him some, but he hadn’t done anything with it.

Reeves thought NFTs could be copied easily and hoped that Facebook would stay away from the metaverse.

What is the Futureverse Foundation?

The Futureverse Foundation is a charitable organization that aims to provide artists a platform and help them sell their work in the metaverse as NFTs.

The goal of the Foundation is to increase access to the metaverse, especially for artists from underprivileged backgrounds. The principle working of the Foundation depends heavily on the future of NFTs.

It’s safe to say that Futureverse relies on the possibility of NFTs becoming a ‘legitimate’ art form with the actual value and not a non-concrete concept.

It remains to be seen what the future holds not just for NFTs but the entire industry of digital assets. The drop in values of popular cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin and Ethereum has caused quite a panic among investors.