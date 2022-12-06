Kantara (Hindi) Gets Its Release Date: Here’s When & Where To Watch

Kannada film Kantara has taken the country by storm, and the buzz surrounding it hasn’t died down even after its release on the OTT platform Prime Video. Unfortunately, it was released on OTT in languages other than Hindi, so the Hindi-speaking audience was disappointed. However, there is some good news for them, so keep reading this article to learn more!

Rishab Shetty, who also serves as the movie’s director, also stars as the movie’s protagonist. At international theaters, the movie took in more than 400 crores. The movie was dubbed into Tamil, Telegu, Malayalam, and Hindi after it was first released in Kannada. All other versions, excluding Hindi, are accessible through Amazon Prime Video India.

Now, according to a latest tweet by Netflix, the film’s Hindi version will be available on Netflix on December 9th. That version of the film has also made over Rs 75 crores. The film has received praise for its original concept, which depicts the ritual of Bhoota kola from coastal Karnataka. In addition, as actor-director Rishab Shetty has stated, the film is about the conflict between man and nature. Check out the announcement video below:

People from various film industries have praised Kantara, particularly its climax sequence, which has been quite overwhelming for the Kirik Party director. The media is haunting him with the question of whether or not there will be a sequel. But there has been no solid confirmation from the makers. He believes that because the majority of people are connected through the language of Hindi, Kantara will have a larger audience, and people will understand the climax, which is the highlight of this film, better.

Kantara was released on September 16th, and the year is almost over, But the craze for this movie is maddening. Those who missed it in theatres can now watch it on Prime Video, and the Hindi version will be available on Netflix on December 9th.